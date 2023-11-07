Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall

A rendering of Canteen Food Hall, set to open in January 2024 in the Rio off the Las Vegas Strip. (Rio)

The Carnival will soon be the Canteen.

Carnival World Buffet in the Rio will reopen in January as Canteen Food Hall, the property announced Monday, continuing the Las Vegas trend of former buffets being transformed into collections of restaurant concepts.

Trevor Scherrer, president and CEO of the Rio, described the food hall as “a lively space where vibrant flavors and approachable cuisine unite.” The restaurant partners are committed, he continued, to creating “food experiences that represent the future Rio, and we are excited to introduce them to our guests.”

The new owner of the Rio has planned $350 million in renovations, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Canteen Food Hall features:

■ Southland Burrito Co. specializing in Sonoran-style burritos from northwest Mexico. The burritos employ the fluffy crêpe-like variations on the flour tortilla common to the region. Chef Marco Herrera is sending out burritos like The Tejano, built with brisket barbacoa, rice, beans, cheese, cabbage and jalapeño crema, and a chicken version made with pollo asada, french fries, cheese, beans and guacamole.

■ Shogun Ramen is a partnership between ramen master Foo Kanegae and restaurateur Takashi Segawa that showcases Kanegae’s signature balancing of ramen tradition and innovation. During his time as ramen master at Ippudo, the global ramen chain, Kanegae created more than 600 styles of the dish. The chef is also the guiding spirit of Shogun Ramen in southwest Vegas and Henderson.

■ Tony Luke’s, the celebrated Philadelphia cheesesteak chain, makes its West Coast debut at the food hall, with favorites such as classic cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak, chicken cutlet sandwich, and an Italian roast pork, sharp provolone and broccoli rabe sandwich. Tony Luke’s began as a neighborhood sandwich shop.

■ Tender Crush comes courtesy of Julie Mulligan and Chris Barish, founders of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (which has a location in The Venetian). Tender Crush, their new concept, offers fried or grilled chicken tenders inspired by the flavors of the five boroughs of New York City. Sauces and sides accompany the bird. Look for familiar tenders and remixes such as bird pepper, white barbecue and sweet sticky chili.

■ Nama Nama, from the creators of Tekka Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, celebrates a sushi take on the communal dining and sociability of Japanese street food stalls. The menu features made-to-order hand rolls, sliced rolls, poke bowls, nitro matcha and sake on the go.

■ Attaboy Burger, guided by chef Alex Resnick, serves just four burgers, including a single smash and a fried bologna sandwich. Resnick believes in precise, crafted simplicity, without unnecessary toppings or outlandish additions. Find your style and stick with it.

