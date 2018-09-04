Food

Artist’s work exhibited around the country, Las Vegas pasta shop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2018 - 11:31 am
 

Vegas Voices is a weekly series highlighting notable Las Vegans.

An accident derailed Ann Alenik’s plans to become a culinary artist, but led to her developing into a visual one.

Alenik was in culinary school at Johnson &Wales University in Rhode Island when she broke both legs in a crash and had to quit. But by then the Connecticut native had met fellow student David Alenik from New York, her future husband.

Ann instead decided to go into electrical engineering, which also would play a role in her art. In 1978 the couple moved to Florida, where she attended a technical institute and he worked as a chef at what is now the Boca Raton Resort and Club. When she graduated, they had their choice of moving to Los Angeles, Denver or Las Vegas. They chose Las Vegas because they thought the culinary scene would be best here.

“We came here in 1981,” Alenik said, and launched into a hearty laugh. “It was all buffets. It was like, ‘Oh, my God’; the food scene was not what we expected.” But David was hired at Villa d’Este, which is now Piero’s, where the legendary Joe Pignatello reigned, as did some gangsters, “back in the day when the mob guys all ate there.”

“Joe was so awesome,” she recalls. “He taught him everything.”

Alenik’s husband moved on to Steve Wynn’s Golden Nugget, where he cooked for Frank Sinatra. And when Sinatra moved to Bally’s, a headhunter came calling for Alenik.

Eventually he wanted to open his own place, and with his brother, Glenn, working the front of the house, he opened The Pasta Shop on East Tropicana Avenue in 1989, with Ann’s art on the walls. They operated there successfully for years, but in 2010 it was time to move. David and Ann ran the restaurant at the new location on Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson until September 2016, when David died suddenly in his sleep at age 58. She took over the thriving business, which currently makes pasta for about 10 local restaurants, eight of them on the Strip, and also sells pasta at the retail level.

It seems like the location was meant to be. Alenik remembers them pulling into the parking lot of the prospective new site and noticing that the name of the shopping center was Portofino.

“And that’s our house specialty,” she said. “Always has been.”

Review-Journal: How long have you worked as an artist?

Alenik: I’ve always loved art; I could make pretty much anything. When I would see metalwork, I was like, “I could do that.” I took some welding classes at community college. I started doing paintings on metals. I also have kilns; I do glass — fused glass. I’m in galleries all over the country, including Sedona (Arizona), Laguna Beach, Napa (California).

What do you specialize in?

When I’m painting, I like to do it on metal, because I know how to weld and I can work with it well, and it’s interesting to me. The finishes you can get on metal with automotive paints, it’s really cool. Most people can’t work on metal, so it’s unique. I can cut it, 4-D it, make sculpture. My pieces are very colorful and contemporary.

How did your work come to be exhibited at the original Pasta Shop?

I was working as an electrical engineer and traveling a lot. When we opened the restaurant, I made some artwork for the walls. Everybody would ask, “Is that for sale?” “No, it’s the decor.” Eventually I said, “OK, I’m going to start making things.” After the birth of my second child, I started getting more into art.

Are you still exhibiting your work, or does the restaurant occupy most of your time?

I’ve had to cut back on my art. I was traveling a lot and doing a lot of shows and doing a lot of orders for people, so now I spend a lot of time in the restaurant. I enjoy it, so I love being there. The kids came back after David died. Our older son, Trenton, runs a nonprofit, Inspiring Children, in Las Vegas, so we do a lot with them. Our daughter, Bianca, works at the restaurant and does a lot of the social media. She also works for (recording artist) Jewel, doing some writing and some personal-assistant work. Clayton goes to UNLV for hospitality and works at the restaurant. He’s the captain of the tennis team, so he’s a busy guy, too. Everybody, when they’re around, they’re always pitching in.

Was it a steep learning curve?

I’ve always run the business side. I’ve always worked there, too, and my kids have always worked there. Everyone who’s with us has been with us for 10-plus years. The kitchen staff and front of the house is 100 percent intact. David trained everybody; he wasn’t in front of the stove at that point. I just had to step up and make sure everything runs smoothly. I’m there a lot more than I was in the past.

What’s next for you and the Pasta Shop?

We hope to be in business for 40 years; our 30th year is next year. We have a great clientele and they’re very supportive, so we’re very fortunate in that. So as long as I still enjoy it and I’m able to, I plan on being there.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like