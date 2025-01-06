Beloved Las Vegas eatery acquired by new owners

As part of the purchase, the team of new owners say they plan to “bring back original recipes, elevated customer service and additional menu items.”

A Farm Basket restaurant is shown while it was under construction at 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd. near Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket officially has new owners.

According to a news release, Farm Basket, which has been a staple in Las Vegas for nearly 45 years, has been acquired by developer J. Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, and Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, owners of The Great Greek locations in Southern Nevada.

As part of the purchase, the team of new owners say they plan to “bring back original recipes, elevated customer service and additional menu items.”

Among the items returning to Farm Basket’s menu will be the restaurant’s famous orange rolls, the new owners said.

“I was so excited to bring back Farm Basket to two of my centers,” J Dapper in the release. “I grew up eating more Cluckers, Gobblers and orange rolls than you can possibly imagine. We used to hang there on the weekends or after school. While ownership did the best they could with their resources, customers were vocal about the recipes not tasting the same, or not experiencing the same type of service as years ago. So, I decided to buy it and bring it back to its former glory.”

All Farm Basket locations will now operate seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Arguably most known for its iconic location at 6148 W. Charleston Boulevard, Farm Basket also has two other restaurants in the valley: 2340 S. Nellis Boulevard and 9433 S. Rainbow Boulevard.

“Recipes have been tweaked over the years and at some point, took a diversion from what we all remember,” said Nick Della Penna. “We’ve taken the time to consult with long-term employees, dug through dusty trunks in attics and have unearthed the original recipes. I’m proud to say the orange rolls are back, as is the secretive process of our double hand-battered chicken. We’ve improved many of Farm Basket’s standards and have added an amazing new salad and updated the sides. We can’t wait to win back our loyal customers, in addition to reaching those first-time visitors.”