Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip

Customers are invited to sip hurricanes, then join the line following the band down the middle of the bar.

A Dreamsicle Fizz from Bourbon Parade, opening Oct. 19, 2023, in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bourbon Parade)

A Dreamsicle Fizz from Bourbon Parade, opening Oct. 19, 2023, in the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. The Crawley's Imperial Shaker inspired by Victorian machinery will be used to make the cocktail. (Bourbon Parade)

Tacos and other items from No Mames Wey, the taqueria owned by a restaurant group from Spain, is set to open an outpost in Las Vegas on Oct. 19. 2023. (No Mames Wey)

El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip has a new look and new menu items in fall 2023, including this seafood tower. (David Borzkowski)

1228 Main restaurant, in downtown Las Vegas, is offering half-off draft beers on Oct. 27, 2023, to celebrate National American Beer Day. (Ace Buhay)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Bourbon Parade, a bar featuring a brass marching band followed by revelers, opens at 4 p.m. Thursday at 3619 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in the Grand Bazaar Shops. The bar celebrates the music and culture of New Orleans, where such processions are called second line parades, after the “second line” of people following the leader and band. Guests are invited to jump into the line.

To create the house band, Bourbon Parade joined with New Orleans musicians to host auditions and conduct intensive training in jazz and swing styles from the Big Easy. Guest musicians will perform regularly with the house players. Bourbon Parade will pour signature cocktails such as Mardi Gras Punch, Hurricane, Louisiana Margarita, New Orleans Frozen Irish Coffee and Purple Drank.

The Dreamsicle Fizz features rum, vanilla vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, simple syrup and egg white shaken vigorously in a Crawley’s Imperial Shaker, inspired by Victorian hand-cranked shakers. The mixture is poured over sparkling brut to produce an effervescent cocktail, which is then topped by egg white foam, or fizz. Visit bourbonparadevegas.com.

■ No Mames Wey, the taqueria owned by a restaurant group from Spain, plans to open its first Vegas location (which is sort of its second Vegas location) on Thursday at 6580 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120. In May, the restaurant opened what was supposed to be its initial Vegas spot, on South Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, but that closed almost immediately because of permitting issues. A reopening is planned.

At the Thursday launch on South Rainbow, there will be free tacos and drinks, plus mariachi, from 7 to 9 p.m. Among the taco styles on the menu are tinga de pollo, pastor, cochinita pibil, chorizo, vegan and chirolio (Sinaloan-style slow-simmered pork). The menu also features nachos, quesadillas, burritos and combo plates.

No Mames Wey, a slang term in Mexican Spanish, can be translated in several ways (some less polite than others) to express positive or negative surprise or excitement. Roughly, it means “No way, dude!” (as in “No way, dude, these tacos are good!”). Visit nomamesweytacos.com.

■ El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show mall has unveiled updates to the indoor and outdoor dining areas, including wooden beams, rope-clad pillars, expanded booth seating, a new marble-top bar and a stretch of “liquid gold” featuring 100-plus bottles of tequila and mezcal set into a stone wall.

Tacos and fajitas, mainstays of the menu, are now joined by new dishes such as a torre de mariscos seafood tower, charred octopus with crisp Yukon golds and a pastor-style half chicken with tortillas, rice and beans. Visit elsegundosol.com.

■ Bel-Aire Lounge from Clique Hospitality, which will open this fall with the debut of Durango casino in southwest Vegas, has provided a first look at its food and beverage menus. Among the offerings are hamachi tostadas, flame-grilled beef sliders, and a Blue Blossom cocktail made with gin, Monin violet syrup, citrus, rose water and blue flower garnishes. Visit belaireloungelv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

In the latest brews news:

■ From noon to close Oct. 27, 1228 Main restaurant, at 1228 Main St. downtown, is toasting National American Beer Day and local Vegas breweries with half-price on all draft beers. 1228 Main showcases several Vegas beers on tap.

■ From Oct. 27-31, craft breweries participating in the Nevada Day Pint Promo from the Nevada Craft Brewers Association will offer limited-edition pint glasses, designed by Carson City artist Andy Harrison, for $19.99. Each brewery will also offer a $5 beer when the Nevada Day glass is presented. Participants: nvbeer.com/new-page-1.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Lotus of Siam in Red Rock Resort will present its party brunch (beneath the retractable roof) featuring live DJs, bottle service presentations, and dishes including raw bar items, kung sarong prawns deep fried in wonton skins and Thai-style steak and eggs. Reservations: brunch@lotusredrock.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Fall arrives at Azzurra, 322 Water St., Henderson, with ravioli Wednesdays, bucatini all’Amatriciana ($26) and ricotta pumpkin cheesecake ($12) from chef Alessandra Madeira. Happy hour runs 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and reverse happy hours runs 8 to 10 p.m. the same day, with bites such as truffle fries, fried calamari, chicken drumettes, meatball sliders and house antipasti.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.