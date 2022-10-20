84°F
Food

Cathédrale Restaurant from New York City to open at Aria

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2022 - 12:41 pm
 
Cathédrale Restaurant, from New York City, is planned to open in 2023 at Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (Instagram)

This tidbit just came over the transom: “Aria and Tao Group Hospitality look forward to introducing NYC’s Cathédrale to Las Vegas in 2023.” No other information is being released now.

Cathédrale, in Moxy NYC Eat Village hotel, features a French-Mediterranean menu, a soaringly dramatic main dining room, an open kitchen and a dining terrace. The restaurant, like its future Vegas sibling, belongs to the Tao Group portfolio.

Aria, Tao Group and Cathédrale also announced the project on their Instagram pages.

