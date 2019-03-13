Check out these Pi Day pie specials in Las Vegas

Pieology (Courtesy)

Math geeks have their own food holidays, too. Hence Pi Day, which is Thursday (3/14, get it? As in pi, which is an infinite number but starts 3.14159)? The holiday started in San Francisco in 1988, and while it’s not called National Pie Day, the House of Representatives gave its approval to the designation in 2009.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, so it’s fitting that the other pies being celebrated on Pi Day are round, besides being homophones. And here are some pi/pie-related deals.

Blaze Pizza, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada, is offering $3.14 pizzas all day. To get the deal, sign up on the Blaze Pizza app and you can get a Pi Day reward.

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, which is at 11271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and 7100 W. Craig Road, is offering slices of pie for $1.50, with purchase.

Download and print the coupon on Marie Callender’s website, mariecallenders.com, and you can get a free piece of pie Thursday with the purchase of a full-priced adult entree. The company has three locations in the valley.

Pieology is offering a free Artisan Thin Pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of same. There are four locations in the valley; find them at pieology.com.

And Villa Italian Kitchen, which has numerous locations in the valley, is offering full-sized Neapolitan cheese pizzas for $3.14. To get the coupon, go to villaitaliankitchen.com/piday and fill out the form for the Villa Italian Kitchen eClub.

