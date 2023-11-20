Chef Brian Howard expands to Henderson with chicken spot

The menu features half birds and wings, hot and fried chicken sandwiches, rotisserie chicken ramen and more.

In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

■ Halfbird Chicken & Beer, the Chinatown rotisserie chicken spot from chef Brian Howard, just opened a second location, at 725 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. The space glows tomato red, with exposed ducts, rubber chicken chandeliers and a roomy terrace. Diners will find Halfbird standards such as rotisserie half chickens and wings, fried and hot chicken sandwiches, slurpy ramen, family meals and smash rotisserie potatoes. Visit facebook.com/halfbirdlv.

■ Morning News, a breakfast place, opened in late October at 3154 W. Sahara Ave. The restaurant, from the team behind Herbs & Rye steakhouse and cocktail bar, offers pancakes, waffles and French toast; eggs Benedicts with lox, pork belly and more; bagel sandwiches layering meats, eggs, hash browns, and schmears; and Morning News Classics such as biscuits and gravy or chilaquiles verde. Visit morningnewslasvegas.com.

■ Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails, from Clique Hospitality, is planned to launch in spring at Caesars Palace. Caviar, Champagne and vodkas are served in a space uniting brass accents with onyx and pearl hues. A passage at the rear of Caspian’s leads to an art deco-inspired music lounge populated by ornate oversize couches for sipping cocktails and watching performances. Caspian’s will occupy the old Cleopatra’s Barge.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ping Pong Thai, 2955 Sunset Road, Suite 109, has introduced a happy hour that runs daily from 3 to 6 p.m. with half off on springs rolls, $2 off all appetizers, $3 beer and $4 wine. Through Nov. 26, all customers who visit the restaurant will be entered into a raffle for an iPad. The winner will be drawn and announced on Nov. 27. Visit pingpongthaivegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Piste! Ski season begins in Vegas with new winter cocktails at Ski Lodge in The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas. Look for the Lloyd Christmas (mezcal, crème de cacao, Italicus, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Pernod Mist), the Candy Cane Lychee Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, Electric Lychee, Amaro Nonino, Fernet Jelinek), and the Ski Nog (Ketel One Vodka, Montenegro, Bénédictine, Diplomatico Rum). The cocktails, $23 to $24, are available through the holidays.

◆ ◆ ◆

From noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Somm Sundays at Ada’s Food & Wine in Tivoli Village returns with guest sommelier Doug Margerum, who will present five wines from his Margerum Wine Company of Santa Barbara, California. The wines, including the flagship ’22 M5 Rhône-style red blend, may be purchased by the glass or flight. Take-home bottles are 25 percent off. During the tasting, Margerum will discuss each wine. Reservations: adaslv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Recently, Frey Ranch Distillery of Northern Nevada, co-founded by Colby and Ashley Frey, was awarded the Spirits Brand of the Year at the annual Next Wave awards presented by VinePair , a leading beverage industry magazine, at a ceremony in New York City. The awards recognize professionals and brands distinguishing themselves in the past year by leading the beverage industry to a more equitable and sustainable future.

