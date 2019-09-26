Cocktail at Mama Rabbit is topped with pretty edible flowers
Mama Rabbit at Park MGM is an ode to Oaxacan culture curated by James Beard Award-winning mezcalera Bricia Lopez. Reflecting the bar’s floral aesthetic, the Dama Blanca is topped with pretty edible flowers for a frothy mezcal cocktail.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Illegal Joven mezcal
■ ½ ounce Italicus Bergamot liqueur
■ ½ ounce orange cordial
■ ½ ounce simple syrup
■ ½ ounce lemon juice
■ ½ ounce lime juice
■ Egg white
Garnish
■ Edible flowers
Directions
Combine ingredients in mixing tin and shake. Add ice and shake again. Double strain over coupe glass and top with flowers.