Costco announces big change at its food courts

Part of Costco’s undeniable popularity lies within its food court. Members will go out of their way to make a trip to a local warehouse for the sole purpose of getting their favorite snack from the beloved cafeteria-style eatery. And when menu prices hardly ever change enough to make a dent in your wallet, there’s no reason to spend your money anywhere else when you are a proud owner of a Costco membership card.

That doesn’t mean, however, that prices change you can’t have feelings about it. And if social media is anything to go by, there is an impending change on the horizon for those who regularly frequent Costco’s food court.

Following news of an upcoming switch from Pepsi products to Coke products, @costco_empties broke the word online that certain warehouses have begun to change the price of the 20-ounce fountain soda from $0.69 to $0.79. The change comes at a time where grocery prices in general have steadily been on the rise, so one can only assume that members would be pretty ticked off over the news. Right?

“$0.79 for a soda is still pretty cheap,” one commenter wrote in response to @costco_empties post. “That’s really going to hurt my wallet,” another person wrote in jest.

The truth of the matter is, in order to really upset a Costco membership holder, the popular bulk retailer would have to do something much more drastic than a $0.10 raise in price. Now if the $1.50 hot dog combo was to go up in price, we are positive we would never hear the end of it online.

With the change from Coke to Pepsi products slated to rollout in early 2025 and big soda raising its prices in general, we can only assume that this price change is a result of the switchover in brands. While Pepsi takes a backseat, Coca-Cola is eyeing more profits going into the 2025 year. A re-established partnership with Costco is likely just the tip of the iceberg for the popular beverage giant and as long as our pockets are only losing an extra $0.10 in the deal, we suspect customers will be just fine with price change until a much more drastic change arises.

