Costco’s new food court item has shoppers riled up

It’s safe to say that, on some level, we’re all reasonably familiar with sushi as a cuisine. Delicate morsels of succulent raw fish meet a variety of fresh veggies, tender rice and seaweed before being tightly rolled and cut into bite-size pieces to douse in soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger. It’s an experience unlike any other. And while there’s no denying the appeal of sushi’s simple flavors and artisanal preparation, dining on tuna or salmon that hasn’t been cooked yet isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time.

Thankfully, sushi menus often include more than just hunks of perfectly portioned sashimi, offering any famished patron a seat at the omakase table, whether you’re knocking back nigiri or slurping miso soup. That being said, if you are looking to dive into the deliciously nuanced and tantalizing world of sushi but aren’t entirely sold on ingesting raw fish, an excellent place to start is with the less exciting but equally as delicious California roll.

This sushi menu staple is a relatively simple roll whose main ingredients typically consist of crab, avocado and cucumber. Additionally, the outer layer of rice can be sprinkled with sesame seeds or fish roe, but you can probably omit the roe if you’re not into the idea of eating flying fish eggs. Best of all, the entry-level roll is endlessly accessible, thanks to its simple ingredients and relatively wide acceptance. You might even be able to snag a roll at Costco’s famous food court, although there is just one small catch.

Netizens on the ever-reliable r/Costco Reddit thread shared a photo of what appears to be a Costco food court menu displaying a California Roll for $9.99, among other things you might not be able to find at your local warehouse. According to shoppers who’ve been able to try the roll, the only place you’ll be able to find it is in Vancouver, Canada, although some mentioned finding sushi trays at locations in the Seattle area and other states around the U.S. If the location seems a bit out of left field, it’s worth pointing out that the purported inventor of the California roll, chef Hidekazu Tojo, hails from Vancouver, making it a regional delicacy in its own right.

While it’s customary for a California roll to be prepared with imitation crab—a mixture of white fish, egg whites, starch and other additives—these sizable rolls from Costco appear to feature real crab meat, cucumber and avocado as well as the typical coating of sesame seeds on the exterior.

As expected, the comments section was filled with plenty of hot takes, with a few fans wondering if the price was too high for such a “basic” roll. Most were more focused on the shocking revelation that Costco in Canada has chicken tenders and fries, though, leaving us to consider booking a flight to find out what else they’ve got to offer.

