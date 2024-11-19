Country superstar sets opening date for his Las Vegas Strip restaurant

The Nashville-inspired spot, the fourth in the U.S. for the musician, encompasses two floors and almost 23,000 square feet on the Strip.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is bringing a restaurant to the Strip, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in August. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced that Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar would open Dec. 2 at 63 CityCenter, the development just south of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The restaurant and venue, the fourth Aldean’s Kitchen in the U.S., encompasses almost 23,000 square feet across the second and third floors of the development, with six bars, two live music stages and a terrace overlooking the Strip. Ocean Prime restaurant occupies the top floor.

Tractor Bar takes pride of place at Aldean’s Kitchen, with a vintage green John Deere 4020 tractor that pays tribute to “Big Green Tractor,” Aldean’s multiplatinum hit song. Record plaques, guitars, family photos and other memorabilia chart the singer’s life and career. An on-site iHeartRadio studio will record interviews with musicians and other celebrities.

The menu of Southern-inspired dishes from the Aldean family recipe file includes Grandma’s pot roast with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots and charred cipollini onions, and Mama Aldean’s peach cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.

The beverage menu features local and national drafts, along with craft cocktails named for Aldean’s biggest hits.

Aldean has an emotional connection to Las Vegas. On Oct. 1, 2017, the singer-songwriter was performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival when a gunman began firing into the crowd, resulting in 60 deaths and hundreds wounded. After the shooting, Aldean wrote an Instagram post in which he expressed sorrow for the victims and their families.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar will be open daily at 10 a.m. and open late Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit jasonaldeansbar.com/las-vegas.

