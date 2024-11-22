Cronut creator opens his second shop on the Strip — for crêpes

The restaurant showcases crêpes from northwest France and a Parisian take on roast chicken.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Here’s how much you’ll pay for your Thanksgiving dinner this year

Rotisserie dishes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Chef Dominique Ansel at the rotisserie in his Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Savory made-to-order buckwheat crêpes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

To marché, to marché to buy a fresh crêpe.

Dominique Ansel, the Cronut creator and James Beard Award winner who has been named the world’s greatest pastry chef, will debut Dominique Ansel Marché on Dec. 6 at Paris Las Vegas. It is the pâtissier’s second shop on the Strip (and second collab with Caesars Entertainment), following the opening of his Dominique Ansel bakery at Caesars Palace in 2022.

The Paris-inspired market showcases savory made-to-order buckwheat crêpes such as the Bretonne Complète Crêpe, a classic enfolding thinly sliced Paris ham, aged Gruyère cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. Buckwheat crêpes (galettes) are a specialty of Bretagne, a coastal region of northwest France.

Galettes, as opposed to white flour crêpes, are distinguished by their chewy texture and tiny holes covering the skins, a result of the fermentation of the dough.

But sweet crêpes haven’t been forgotten at Dominique Ansel Marché. Look for made-to-order versions such as strawberries and cream and hazelnut praliné.

On the spit; Cronuts, of course

The market also showcases rotisserie chicken and potatoes, a nod to the Parisian market staple (and favorite of the chef) in which chickens cook on spits while their drippings flavor potatoes roasting beneath. Crisp herbed porchetta, roast beef and other meats also issue from the statement rotisserie featuring thick vertically stacked spits.

Cronuts, of course, make an appearance at the marché, with a new flavor every month, never repeating (something the chef practices across all his bakeries). The December flavor nods to Paris: pain au chocolat filled with dark chocolate and croissant ganache.

Ansel standards such as DKA (Dominique’s kouign amann, the flaky Breton pastry), chocolate chip cookie shots, and fresh-baked croissants and viennoiserie are on the menu, along with fresh fruit tarts available only in Vegas, flatbreads and sandwiches.

The chef is in town

Dominique Ansel Marché encompasses more than 5,000 square feet, occupying the former JJ’s Boulangerie. Café and park bench seating, greenery, flower stands and awnings help conjure the street-side market feel.

The shop lies adjacent to The Bedford by Martha Stewart. The market, The Bedford and Vanderpump à Paris from Lisa Vanderpump mark the ongoing renewal of food and drink offerings at the property.

Dominique Ansel Marché, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, launches at noon Dec. 6. The first 50 customers will receive a commemorative gift (and perhaps a sighting of the chef himself, who will be in town) to celebrate the opening.

It’s a bon marché.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.