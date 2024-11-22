41°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Cronut creator opens his second shop on the Strip — for crêpes

Savory made-to-order buckwheat crêpes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the S ...
Savory made-to-order buckwheat crêpes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Chef Dominique Ansel at the rotisserie in his Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the ...
Chef Dominique Ansel at the rotisserie in his Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
Rotisserie dishes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entert ...
Rotisserie dishes from Dominique Ansel Marché at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)
More Stories
A Michigan company is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef products because of a p ...
167K pounds of ground beef products recalled by Michigan company
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said the average Thanksgiving meal should co ...
Here’s how much you’ll pay for your Thanksgiving dinner this year
Enchant Christmas returns for the holidays with a new 80,000-square-foot maze of light sculptur ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
McDonald's announced that the McRib is returning to Las Vegas locations. (Courtesy McDonald's)
McDonald’s bringing back McRib to Las Vegas restaurants
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2024 - 6:42 am
 

To marché, to marché to buy a fresh crêpe.

Dominique Ansel, the Cronut creator and James Beard Award winner who has been named the world’s greatest pastry chef, will debut Dominique Ansel Marché on Dec. 6 at Paris Las Vegas. It is the pâtissier’s second shop on the Strip (and second collab with Caesars Entertainment), following the opening of his Dominique Ansel bakery at Caesars Palace in 2022.

The Paris-inspired market showcases savory made-to-order buckwheat crêpes such as the Bretonne Complète Crêpe, a classic enfolding thinly sliced Paris ham, aged Gruyère cheese and a sunny-side-up egg. Buckwheat crêpes (galettes) are a specialty of Bretagne, a coastal region of northwest France.

Galettes, as opposed to white flour crêpes, are distinguished by their chewy texture and tiny holes covering the skins, a result of the fermentation of the dough.

But sweet crêpes haven’t been forgotten at Dominique Ansel Marché. Look for made-to-order versions such as strawberries and cream and hazelnut praliné.

On the spit; Cronuts, of course

The market also showcases rotisserie chicken and potatoes, a nod to the Parisian market staple (and favorite of the chef) in which chickens cook on spits while their drippings flavor potatoes roasting beneath. Crisp herbed porchetta, roast beef and other meats also issue from the statement rotisserie featuring thick vertically stacked spits.

Cronuts, of course, make an appearance at the marché, with a new flavor every month, never repeating (something the chef practices across all his bakeries). The December flavor nods to Paris: pain au chocolat filled with dark chocolate and croissant ganache.

Ansel standards such as DKA (Dominique’s kouign amann, the flaky Breton pastry), chocolate chip cookie shots, and fresh-baked croissants and viennoiserie are on the menu, along with fresh fruit tarts available only in Vegas, flatbreads and sandwiches.

The chef is in town

Dominique Ansel Marché encompasses more than 5,000 square feet, occupying the former JJ’s Boulangerie. Café and park bench seating, greenery, flower stands and awnings help conjure the street-side market feel.

The shop lies adjacent to The Bedford by Martha Stewart. The market, The Bedford and Vanderpump à Paris from Lisa Vanderpump mark the ongoing renewal of food and drink offerings at the property.

Dominique Ansel Marché, open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, launches at noon Dec. 6. The first 50 customers will receive a commemorative gift (and perhaps a sighting of the chef himself, who will be in town) to celebrate the opening.

It’s a bon marché.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Enchant Christmas returns for the holidays with a new 80,000-square-foot maze of light sculptur ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Enchant Christmas, the Neon City Festival and the Golden Tiki’s “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” top the entertainment lineup for Nov. 22-28.

MORE STORIES