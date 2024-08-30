Downtown Summerlin restaurant closes after almost a decade

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The exterior of Public School 702 restaurant in Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant closed in August 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Public School 702, the Downtown Summerlin restaurant that described its curriculum as “An Education in the Art of Food & Beer,” has closed after almost a decade.

A Summerlin neighborhood newsletter suggested Thursday that school might be out permanently, something confirmed by a notice on the main page of the website for both Public School restaurants. The notice says “Our Public School 702 location is now closed” and invites folks to visit the Culver City, California, location.

The exact day of closing is unknown, although online reviews were being posted as recently as Aug. 23. The restaurant opened in June 2015.

Public School occupied loft-ish industrial-chic digs on the second floor of Dining Arroyo. The schoolhouse theme included shelves clustered with textbooks, orreries (moving models of the solar system) used as chandeliers, menus that resembled composition books, a chalkboard explaining the compounds found in beer and a daily happy hour dubbed “recess.”

The gastropub offerings ranged from loaded fried pickles, fish tacos and burgers to coconut chicken and matcha waffles, loco moco and eggs Benedict pizza.

Restaurant management did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment on the closing.

