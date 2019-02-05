Dunkin’ Donuts offering themed weddings in Las Vegas

Ready to tie the knot? Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early to help make your wedding day even sweeter.

An exterior of a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant is shown. (Dunkin' Donuts)

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dunkin’ Donuts is taking over Sure Thing Chapel in downtown Las Vegas to give couples the ultimate doughnut-themed wedding or vow renewal ceremony.

As part of the event, the first 100 couples will receive a custom wedding bouquet made of Dunkin’ Donuts, according to a press release.

In addition to the tasty bouquet, the chapel will be decorated with Dunkin’-themed decorations and an officiant with Dunkin’ pink hair will preside over the ceremonies.

If doughnuts aren’t your cup of tea, you can always opt for a Taco Bell-themed wedding.

Taco Bell’s flagship location on the Las Vegas Strip offers couple’s a chance to say “I do” Taco Bell style with its themed wedding packages.

