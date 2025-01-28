Enormous ice cream museum to open near Las Vegas Strip

The shrine to scoops will encompass almost 30,000 square feet with an ice cream buffet, a dessert play space, an ice cream wedding cake chapel and more.

A rendering of the sprinkles pool at the Museum of Ice Cream planned to open in 2026 at Area 15 in Las Vegas. (Figure8)

A rendering of the ice cream buffet at the Museum of Ice Cream planned to open in 2026 at Area 15 in Las Vegas. (Figure8)

It’s like heaven, as imagined by a 10-year-old. Like a spa day for sugar fiends. And something America’s dairy cows can moo about with pride.

It’s the Museum of Ice Cream, and it’s coming in 2026 to Area15 in Las Vegas, encompassing almost 30,000 square feet, about three times the size of the other ice cream museums in New York, Chicago, Miami, Boston and Singapore. (Scoops, of course, must always be bigger in Vegas.)

“Our Las Vegas flagship represents the pinnacle of our journey — blending design, hospitality and participation in ways that balance family-friendly experiences by day and create a global nightlife destination by night,” co-founder and CEO Maryellis Bunn said in a Tuesday announcement.

The museum is getting its licks in with an ice cream buffet, a dessert play space, an ice cream wedding cake chapel (Do you take this Rocky Road?), a pool filled with sprinkles, a pink party bus, ice cream-themed hotel suites and more.

The museum feels like the right fit for Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, and for Area15, with its olio of interactive experiences. Follow @museumoficecream.

