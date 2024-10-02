87°F
Famed chef opens fried chicken shop at Allegiant Stadium

An OG Sando from Fuku, the fried chicken sandwich concept from celebrated chef David Chang, whi ...
An OG Sando from Fuku, the fried chicken sandwich concept from celebrated chef David Chang, which opened a concession at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in late summer 2024. (Clay Williams)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 9:53 am
 

Fuku, the spicy chicken outfit from celebrated chef David Chang, temporarily touched down in February at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, as part of the Game Day Experience by Bud Light.

Now, Fuku has returned to the home of the Raiders and debuted a concession, becoming the 23rd Fuku location in stadiums, arenas and ballparks across the U.S., the restaurant announced Monday. The concession was opened in partnership with Silver & Black Hospitality, the food, beverage and events brand at Allegiant.

The menu features the OG Sando, a Sweet and Spicy Sando, Tenders, Sweet and Spicy Tenders, and Waffle Fries. Signature Fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard ride alongside for dipping and dredging. Fuku is in Section 106 at the stadium.

Fuku also has a concession at T-Mobile Arena. At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chang has an outpost of Momofuku Noodle Bar, the restaurant that first brought him wide acclaim when it opened in New York City in 2004, as well as the grab-and-go Bang Bar (rice bowls, flatbread sandwiches) in the Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

