Family owners of beloved Vegas restaurant involved in mysterious lawsuit

The federal action includes instances of trademark infrigement that are redacted in the publicly available complaint.

Lotus of Siam owner/chef Saipin Chutima, left, shows a dish of Garlic Prawns with her daughter Penny Chua, Friday, July 22, 2022, at their restaurant on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The company founded by chef Saipin Chutima and her husband, Suchay Chutima, that owns the original Lotus of Siam restaurant on East Sahara Avenue, as well as the Lotus of Siam federal trademark, is suing the company founded by their daughter, Penny Chutima, and a family friend, for trademark infringement.

The complaint by TChutima Inc. against Bua Group LLC was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

As the complaint describes, the Sahara Avenue Lotus of Siam was closed in 2017 following storm damage. Around the same time, Penny Chutima was granted permission by TChutima to open a Lotus of Siam on East Flamingo Road, under a separate corporate entity and with approval required by TChutima for any additional uses of the Lotus of Siam name.

Crucially, as has not been reported before, Saipin and Suchay Chutima do not own the East Flamingo restaurant. TChutima licenses its trademark to Penny Chutima’s corporate entity.

Lotus of Siam ranks among the most celebrated names in Vegas food history. Gourmet named the original Lotus the finest Thai restaurant in North America, and in 2011, Saipin Chutima was the co-winner of the Best Chef: Southwest category in the James Beard Awards, the most prestigious American culinary recognition. Signature dishes include khao soi and the butterflied garlic shrimp.

Out at Red Rock

In April 2021, Penny Chutima and Lou Abin, a former executive with the Tao Group, a longtime force in Las Vegas hospitality, formed Bua Group to operate a Lotus of Siam restaurant in Red Rock Resort.

Pursuant to a trademark license agreement dated May 5, 2021, according to the complaint, TChutima granted Bua Group permission to develop Lotus Red Rock’s initial menu, periodically update the menu, create Lotus Red Rock’s initial kitchen layout, develop and implement Lotus Red Rock’s initial staff training policies and procedures, and periodically update its staff training policies and procedures.

The trademark agreement was similar to the agreement by which Penny Chutima’s corporate entity undertook to open Lotus of Siam on Flamingo Road.

Legal blackout

Large sections of the complaint are redacted, presumably with the permission of the court to shield proprietary information. These redactions obscure the specific instances of alleged trademark infringement. However, the complaint provides in open text that “a true and ripe controversy exists between TChutima and Bua Group as to the interpretation of the Trademark Agreement.”

The complaint requests relief for, among other things, “relief that Bua Group must first submit its intended use of the Lotus of Siam trademark to TChutima for approval before use.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has requested comment on the lawsuit from attorneys for the plaintiff and from a representative for Bua Group.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.