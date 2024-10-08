Gabi Boutique announces permanent closure of 2 Henderson restaurants

An eatery known for its mochi donuts and donut sandwiches announced that its two locations in Henderson have closed permanently.

Earlier this summer, Gabi Boutique Donut & Pastry posted on Instagram stating that the two locations, 136 N. Stephanie St. Suite 130 and at 2340 Via Inspirada, would be closed through September “to upgrade our menu and services,” starting July 1.

However, the restaurant shared another post last week informing diners of the “tough decision” to close the eateries permanently. The group said in the post that the restaurants would close starting Oct. 2.

“We’re incredibly grateful for every smile, every visit, and every bite of donut you’ve enjoyed with us. You’ve made this journey sweeter than we could have ever imagined!” the restaurant added in the post.

Gabi Coffee, Gabi Boutique’s predecessor, opened in Las Vegas’ Chinatown in 2018 and has developed a cult following with fans of the Korean pop group BTS and the stars visited the shop in 2021. Gabi Coffee remains open, according to the restaurant’s website.

Gabi expanded under the boutique name with its first location on Stephanie Street near Wigwam Parkway in Henderson, which opened in June 2022. The second boutique location opened in late 2023 in Henderson’s Inspirada community.