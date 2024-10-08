98°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Gabi Boutique announces permanent closure of 2 Henderson restaurants

Gabi Boutique Donut & Pastry, located at 136 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson, has closed permanen ...
Gabi Boutique Donut & Pastry, located at 136 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson, has closed permanently. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Juanny Romero, CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters, talks to a reporter at her downtown Las Vegas ...
Las Vegas-based coffee chain announces new location near Ikea
Tacos from Aroma Latin American Cocina in Henderson, clockwise from lower left: pork belly, car ...
Henderson restaurant named Nevada’s top taco spot
The street-side terrace at Alexxa's in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip. The restaurant is one of 1 ...
These 10 Vegas restaurants together grossed almost $200M in 2023
The 20-layer lasagna from Zio's, a new Italian restaurant set to open on Oct. 8, 2024, in the R ...
New Italian restaurant near Las Vegas Strip makes a bid for locals
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 3:02 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2024 - 3:07 pm

An eatery known for its mochi donuts and donut sandwiches announced that its two locations in Henderson have closed permanently.

Earlier this summer, Gabi Boutique Donut & Pastry posted on Instagram stating that the two locations, 136 N. Stephanie St. Suite 130 and at 2340 Via Inspirada, would be closed through September “to upgrade our menu and services,” starting July 1.

However, the restaurant shared another post last week informing diners of the “tough decision” to close the eateries permanently. The group said in the post that the restaurants would close starting Oct. 2.

“We’re incredibly grateful for every smile, every visit, and every bite of donut you’ve enjoyed with us. You’ve made this journey sweeter than we could have ever imagined!” the restaurant added in the post.

Gabi Coffee, Gabi Boutique’s predecessor, opened in Las Vegas’ Chinatown in 2018 and has developed a cult following with fans of the Korean pop group BTS and the stars visited the shop in 2021. Gabi Coffee remains open, according to the restaurant’s website.

Gabi expanded under the boutique name with its first location on Stephanie Street near Wigwam Parkway in Henderson, which opened in June 2022. The second boutique location opened in late 2023 in Henderson’s Inspirada community.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hard Time the werewolf attempts to grab his next victim within the Castle Vampyre haunted house ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The return of the Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, Iron Maiden, Sum 41 and the Reggae Rise Up festival top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES