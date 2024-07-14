103°F
Why is Gabi Boutique closed?

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 

Gabi Boutique Donut & Pastry’s two locations in Henderson are closed for two months, the bakery announced last month.

In June, Gabi Boutique posted on Instagram stating that the 136 N. Stephanie St. Suite 130 and at 2340 Via Inspirada locations would be closed through September “to upgrade our menu and services,” starting July 1.

“After about two months, we will return with more delicious and diverse menu items and enjoyable service,” the bakery wrote.

Gabi Coffee, Gabi Boutique’s predecessor, opened in Las Vegas’ Chinatown in 2018 and has developed a cult following with fans of the Korean pop group BTS and the stars visited the shop in 2021.

Gabi expanded under the boutique name with its first location on Stephanie Street near Wigwam Parkway in Henderson, which opened in June 2022. The second boutique location opened in late 2023 in Henderson’s Inspirada community.

Gabi Boutique is best known for its mochi donuts, brioche donuts and donut sandwiches.

The original coffee shop location at 5808 Spring Mountain Rd #104 will continue to be open during the other closures, the post said.

“We look forward to seeing you again soon with a fresh new look,” Gabi Boutique said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

