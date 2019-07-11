Gin and tonic many ways at Ada’s in Tivoli Village
The gin and tonic menu features six takes on the classic, made right at your table on a handsome bar cart.
James Trees’ new restaurant, Ada’s, is open at Tivoli Village. The gin and tonic menu features six takes on the classic, made right at your table on a handsome bar cart. The Dutch is a savory cocktail with earthy notes from fresh herbs and marcona almonds. Served in a wine glass, the fresh greens and textures make for a lovely presentation.
Ingredients
■ 2 1/2 ounces By The Dutch Dry Gin
■ Q Tonic Water
■ Bay leaf salt rim
■ 5 toasted marcona almonds
■ Bay leaf
■ Garnish
■ Large sprig of thyme
Directions
Combine ingredients with ice in a wine glass and stir with a bar spoon. Add a tall sprig of thyme.