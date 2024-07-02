Here’s what is replacing Kitchen Table in Henderson

The restaurant marks a third location for a longtime Las Vegas chef with spots downtown and on East Flamingo Road.

Chef Antonio Nunez is planning to open The Parlour, the third location in his Parlour restaurant group, in September 2024 in Henderson. (The Parlour)

The Parlour is opening its third location, this time in the space occupied for almost a decade by Kitchen Table.

Chef Antonio Nunez is planning to launch The Parlour at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, in Henderson in September. Kitchen Table closed there in May.

The newest Parlour will join the downtown Las Vegas original on East Carson Avenue, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual spot, and The Parlour Limited, a grab-and-go coffee and sandwich place on East Flamingo Road that debuted this year.

Depending on the days, the new Parlour will be open for breakfast and lunch or breakfast, lunch and dinner. Among the only-in-Henderson dishes are cinnamon monkey bread with a jot of cardamom, eggs benedict with Alaskan king crab and a breakfast Wellington made with filet mignon and foie gras.

The bar will offer boozy coffee drinks, craft cocktails and bottomless options. The new Parlour will be the main bakery for the restaurant group. There will be takeaway and dine-in service, along with counter seating and canopied seating outdoors. Visit parlourlv.com or follow @parlourlv on Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.