Henderson restaurant closes after almost 10 years

The chef-owned spot drew on American, Mexican and European traditions for its menu of comfort food with a twist.

Chilaquiles from Kitchen Table in Henderson, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo, are built with a sunny-side egg, ancho sauce, Oaxacan cheese, smoked pork, scrambled eggs and black beans. The restaurant closed after almost 10 years on May 26, 2024. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dining room of Kitchen Table in Henderson is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo. The restaurant closed after almost 10 years on May 26, 2024. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kitchen Table, which served breakfast and lunch for almost a decade in its Henderson dining room, has shut its doors. Chef-owner Javier Chavez announced the closing on his personal Facebook page in a post that could only be viewed by friends of the page.

A person who was able to view the post provided images of it to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Signs on the front door of the restaurant also announced the closing. The last night of service was Sunday.

“After 10 incredible years in Henderson, the lease for Kitchen Table has come to an end,” Chavez said, explaining the closing in a statement for the RJ. “As I reflect on the past decade, my intention remains to reopen my social eatery and serve again all who have shown their support over the years.”

Kitchen Table debuted in fall 2015 at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, in the Country Club Center. Over the years, the restaurant became known for its comfort food with a twist in dishes like foie gras and apple skillet cakes or granola-crusted French toast or a ribeye Philly sandwich with jalapeño cheese sauce.

As second spot, Kitchen Table Squared, launched in December 2017 at The Gramercy in the southwest but closed in fall 2020.

