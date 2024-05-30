92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Henderson restaurant closes after almost 10 years

The dining room of Kitchen Table in Henderson is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file pho ...
The dining room of Kitchen Table in Henderson is seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo. The restaurant closed after almost 10 years on May 26, 2024. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chilaquiles from Kitchen Table in Henderson, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo, ...
Chilaquiles from Kitchen Table in Henderson, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo, are built with a sunny-side egg, ancho sauce, Oaxacan cheese, smoked pork, scrambled eggs and black beans. The restaurant closed after almost 10 years on May 26, 2024. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Riviera-inspired brunch experience at LPM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened over Memo ...
12 theme brunches in Las Vegas you need to try
Wines from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley ...
Popular Italian restaurant in Henderson adding a wine bar
High-end Mexican restaurant to open in UnCommons in southwest Vegas
Carrot and lamb sausage with sumac from Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson. Two La ...
4 new Las Vegas Valley restaurants, plus a big-name closing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 6:51 pm
 

Kitchen Table, which served breakfast and lunch for almost a decade in its Henderson dining room, has shut its doors. Chef-owner Javier Chavez announced the closing on his personal Facebook page in a post that could only be viewed by friends of the page.

A person who was able to view the post provided images of it to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Signs on the front door of the restaurant also announced the closing. The last night of service was Sunday.

“After 10 incredible years in Henderson, the lease for Kitchen Table has come to an end,” Chavez said, explaining the closing in a statement for the RJ. “As I reflect on the past decade, my intention remains to reopen my social eatery and serve again all who have shown their support over the years.”

Kitchen Table debuted in fall 2015 at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, in the Country Club Center. Over the years, the restaurant became known for its comfort food with a twist in dishes like foie gras and apple skillet cakes or granola-crusted French toast or a ribeye Philly sandwich with jalapeño cheese sauce.

As second spot, Kitchen Table Squared, launched in December 2017 at The Gramercy in the southwest but closed in fall 2020.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Punk Rock Bowling returns, the Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Fever, and Jason Derulo launches his residency this week in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)
Dear Penny: Do I really have to tip 20% at a buffet?!
By Dana Miranda, CEPF® ThePennyHoarder.com

To answer this common question, we have to shift the way we understand tipping. The reason we tip is not to offer a thank-you or a reward to service workers for an outstanding or even sufficient job.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Henderson
recommend 2
Cronut creator adding 2nd shop on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 3
Popular Italian restaurant in Henderson adding a wine bar
recommend 4
Famed chef José Andrés reveals details of new Strip restaurant
recommend 5
One of Strip’s most famous restaurants closing after nearly 26 years
recommend 6
Where to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Las Vegas