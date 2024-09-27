85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Home of the original Vegas party brunch reopens on the Strip

A rendering of the terrace at Lavo, which is reopening after a refresh on Sept. 30, 2024, on th ...
A rendering of the terrace at Lavo, which is reopening after a refresh on Sept. 30, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tao Group Hospitality)
A rendering of the bar at Lavo, which is reopening after a refresh on Sept. 30, 2024, on the La ...
A rendering of the bar at Lavo, which is reopening after a refresh on Sept. 30, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tao Group Hospitality)
The Meatball, an oversized mix of wagyu, sausage and lamb, a signature dish at Lavo, which is r ...
The Meatball, an oversized mix of wagyu, sausage and lamb, a signature dish at Lavo, which is reopening after a refresh on Sept. 30, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tao Group Hospitality)
More Stories
The Upside Down Pizza made with garlic herb oil, mozzarella, pepperoni, Pecorino-Romano and ric ...
Family-owned Vegas pizzeria reopens in new space after fire
Kacey Musgraves performs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
People sit around the fire pit at the Fireside Lounge at the Peppermill on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2 ...
Iconic Peppermill undergoes ‘much needed face-lift’
Gino Ferraro, owner of Ferraro’s Ristorante, a fine dining restaurant off Paradise Road, at t ...
Off-Strip restaurant sues Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 and Clark County
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 9:48 am
 

Lavo, which arguably has done more that any other restaurant to turn brunch in Las Vegas from a weekend repast to a bumping boozy bacchanal (aka a party brunch), is reopening Monday on the Strip in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian. The restaurant closed June 23 for a refresh to its design and its coastal Italian menu.

According to a statement from the restaurant, the Strip-front terrace is now planted with olive, pomegranate and citrus trees. Inside, the design is composed of leather accents, rich velvet with botanical motifs, Venetian plaster walls with a custom mural, white-washed brick, custom lighting fixtures of Italian glass, cocktail tables and a striking blue marble bar.

Lavo belongs to the Tao Group Hospitality portfolio. Ralph Scamardella, chief culinary officer for Tao, created a menu that encompasses antipasti and salads, brick oven pizzas made with whole-grain, single-source flour, housemade pastas and classic Italian entrées, and opulent desserts.

The reopening sees the return of The Meatball, a signature Lavo behemoth mixing a pound of fresh ground Imperial Wagyu, Italian sausage and veal. The oversized orb is served with marinara and freshly whipped ricotta.

Lavo is open for dinner from 5 to 10:30 p.m daily. Party brunch runs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Oct. 19. Endless brunch takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, beginning Oct. 20. For more information and reservations, visit lavo.com.

Lavo debuted in Vegas in 2008. Today, there are sibling restaurants in Singapore, London, New York City, Mexico City and Los Angeles.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kacey Musgraves performs on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Kacey Musgraves, Nicki Minaj and a tailgate hosted by chef Michael Symon are some of the highlights this week.

Doja Cat performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Raiders’ home opener and Lucinda Williams top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES