How to make Sand Dollar Lounge’s Sink the Pink cocktail — VIDEO

Sink the Pink, with pink peppercorn and pear gin, Aperol, lemon juice, simple syrup, Peychauds bitters and pink peppercorns on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Sand Dollar Lounge, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

While the name is taken from an AC/DC song, this Sand Dollar Lounge drink is, in fact, pink, and quite easy to sink. That’s because it skirts most of the bitterness normally associated with gin drinks, thanks to a gin that’s light on juniper, with a touch of pear. You’ll also note the sweet orange edge of the Aperol rather than the bitterness, while pink peppercorns are surprisingly mild and fruity.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Whistling Andy Pink Peppercorn and Pear Gin

■ 1/2 oz. Aperol

■ 1 oz. lemon juice

■ 1/2 oz. simple syrup

■ 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

■ 4 muddled pink peppercorns

Directions

Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Double strain into coupe glass and serve.