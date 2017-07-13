How to make Sand Dollar Lounge’s Sink the Pink cocktail — VIDEO

While the name is taken from an AC/DC song, this Sand Dollar Lounge drink is, in fact, pink, and quite easy to sink. That’s because it skirts most of the bitterness normally associated with gin drinks, thanks to a gin that’s light on juniper, with a touch of pear. You’ll also note the sweet orange edge of the Aperol rather than the bitterness, while pink peppercorns are surprisingly mild and fruity.
Ingredients
■ 1 1/2 oz. Whistling Andy Pink Peppercorn and Pear Gin
■ 1/2 oz. Aperol
■ 1 oz. lemon juice
■ 1/2 oz. simple syrup
■ 2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters
■ 4 muddled pink peppercorns
Directions
Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Double strain into coupe glass and serve.