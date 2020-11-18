Las Vegas Ballpark hosting drive-up food drive today

Aviators team mascots to greet fans from a distance; donations will go to Three Square food bank.

Las Vegas Aviators mascot Spruce will be on hand for a Wednesday food drive to benefit Three Square Food Bank (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Exterior of the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, April 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the Las Vegas Aviators, is hosting a one-day food drive today to benefit Three Square food fank.

The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at the park’s Northeast/Outfield Gates on Spruce Goose Street. The park is adjacent to Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock Resort.

Guests are encouraged to drive up and safely drop off non-perishable donations. Aviators mascots Spruce the Goose and Aviator will be on hand to greet donors with socially distanced high fives, air hugs and other COVID-safe signs of their appreciation.

Requested food items include canned meats and other high-protein items, canned fruits and vegetables, allergy-friendly items (non-dairy and gluten-free) and boxed cereals, pastas, rice and other carbs. There’s also a need for personal hygiene items, baby products (including formula with a 90+ day shelf life), paper products, disposable eating utensils and plastic storage bags. Please refrain from bringing glass containers, perishables, baby food or home-canned foods.

