Las Vegas cocktail is made with fire and smoke — VIDEO

The aptly named Burning History cocktail at Zuma is a complex combination of smoky and citrus. Yuzu and egg whites lend sweet, frothy notes while smoke from wood fire seasons the glass, making for a layered sip.
Ingredients
½ ounce Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky
½ ounce Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch
½ ounce ginger syrup
½ ounce honey water
½ ounce yuzu juice
½ ounce egg white
Plum bitters
Garnish
American white oak wood
Dried orange
Directions
Combine ingredients in a tumbler and shake well. Burn a small fire in a wooden plank. Invert snifter and trap smoke inside. Cover snifter with napkin. Pour cocktail into snifter and garnish with orange.