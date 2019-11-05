Las Vegas restaurants join fundraising for Alzheimer’s research

During November, a portion of customers’ purchases will benefit Alzheimer’s research and care through Keep Memory Alive.

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

More than three dozen local restaurants and bars are observing National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness & Family Caregiver Month by participating in a fundraising initiative for Keep Memory Alive and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

During the campaign, dubbed Month of Memories, the businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to fund research for a cure and raise awareness for the disease by designating a specialty item, rounding up the check or hosting other promotions.

For a list of participants, visit keepmemoryalive.org.

