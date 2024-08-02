87°F
Las Vegas Strip hot spot offering free cocktails

The library at Juliet Cocktail Room, opening Aug. 7, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.
The library at Juliet Cocktail Room, opening Aug. 7, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chris Wessling)
Mark Wahlberg is shown being interviewed by Jillian Lopez at Juliet Cocktail Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on August 17, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Mark Wahlberg is shown being interviewed by Jillian Lopez at Juliet Cocktail Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on August 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room)
Mark Wahlberg and 81/82 Group founder Ryan Labbe are shown at the grand opening of Juliet Cock ...
Mark Wahlberg and 81/82 Group founder Ryan Labbe are shown at the grand opening of Juliet Cocktail Room at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on August 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Juliet Cocktail Room)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Some phrases are inherently splendid. Blank signed check. Ferragamo sample sale. Open bar.

And on the Las Vegas Strip, where fine cocktails now routinely command $25 or more, open bar has special resonance. Which makes it especially noteworthy that Juliet Cocktail Room in The Venetian is celebrating its first anniversary on Aug. 22 with an open bar from 7 to 10 p.m. (the party runs from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

Ryan Labbe, founder and CEO of 81/82 Group, and his team developed Juliet Cocktail Room, which succeeded The Dorsey, one of the founding bars of modern Vegas cocktail culture.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve created with Juliet Cocktail Room,” Labbe said. “This anniversary celebration is our way of thanking our patrons for their support and showcasing what makes Juliet truly special.”

That celebration features cocktails such as a Fruit & Basil made with Elyx vodka and watermelon juice, a Lemongrass Clouds starring Elyx and lemongrass smoke, a Velvet Mango built with Flecha Azul blanco tequila and mango purée, and a Pepino y Pineapple with Flecha blanco and pineapple.

Along with the cocktails, beer, house red and white wine, and Moët Champagne (!) by the flute are being offered at the open bar. Performances from singer Mikalah Gordon beginning at 8 p.m., beats from DJ Shift beginning at 11 p.m., and photo opportunities with strolling rose bouquet models round out the conviviality.

Required reservations for the party (and open bar) at julietcocktailroom.com. First come, first served while reservations last.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

