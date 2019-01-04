Learn how to make Momofuku’s Bok to the Beet cocktail

Momofuku’s cocktail menu boasts a variety of unique ingredients. In this one, beets and bok choy make for a complex cocktail with a surprisingly refreshing finish.

Ingredients

1½ ounces Ford’s gin

¾ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce beet/bok choy syrup

½ ounce Aperol

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Beet/bok choy syrup

Juice beets to yield 2 cups of juice and add equal parts sugar to create beet syrup. Separately in a pot, heat 2 cups of water and 2 stalks of bok choy. Simmer for 15 minutes and strain. Add equal parts sugar to create bok choy syrup. Combine equal parts of each syrup to create beet/bok choy syrup.

Directions

Combine all ingredients and finish with a twist of orange peel.