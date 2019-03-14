Mandalay Bay’s new cocktail is served in a Sherlock pipe

Mandalay Bay’s new Hazel Coffee and Cocktails serves traditional cocktails alongside updated takes. The Modern Old Fashioned is made new with apple brandy and a hint of maple ginger syrup. It’s served in a Sherlock pipe in a tableside smoking box.
Ingredients
■ 1 ounce Laird’s Apple Brandy
■ 1 ounce Toki Japanese Whiskey
■ ¼ ounce maple ginger syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Garnish
■ Expressed orange peel
■ Smoking box
Directions
Combine ingredients in mixing glass. Stir with ice. Strain into Sherlock pipe and top with orange peel. Smoke cocktail in a smoking box.