McDonald’s confirms it’s bringing back ‘cult following’ menu item

McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger said a “cult following” item would be back on the menu next year.

A sign at a McDonald's restaurant is displayed on April 29, 2024, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Nothing makes McDonald’s fans more upset than the burger chain taking their go-to order off the menu—and the Snack Wrap was a favorite for many.

Fast food lovers were heartbroken when McDonald’s discontinued the super popular Snack Wrap in 2016. So it’s no surprise that social media users are celebrating a recent announcement from McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger: the Snack Wrap is coming back at long last.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday, Dec. 5, Erlinger said the Snack Wrap would be back on the menu at McDonald’s sometime in 2025, though he didn’t say “exactly when.”

“It has a cult following,” he acknowledged.

Instagram users were thrilled to hear the news.

“the year is saved��,” raved one person.

“About time dang ��,” agreed someone else.

“nobody told ya to take it off ��,” another fan pointed out.

“Praise be ��,” gushed a fourth commenter.

Of course, not everybody was excited about the Snack Wrap’s impending reappearance.

“Chicken nugget in a tortilla. Got it,” wrote a non-enthusiast.

“No thanks. McDonald’s has never been consistent. Always removing and putting items back on the menu,” somebody complained.

As for why the Snack Wrap got the axe in the first place, former McDonald’s corporate chef, Mike Haracz, said in a TikTok video that it was discontinued because of its “operational complexity,” meaning it was too difficult to prepare.

The Snack Wrap consists of a warm tortilla stuffed with lettuce, cheese, sauce and fried chicken.

