McDonald’s confirms return of Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald’s just confirmed its fan-favorite Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are returning to menus soon.

McDonald’s confirms return of Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (Courtesy McDonald's via AMG Parade)

The beloved burger joint announced that the mint green drinks would once again become available for a limited time later this month.

On Friday, Feb. 2, a statement made via McDonald’s Menu Spotter revealed that the long-awaited return of the frozen treats would come in just a few days, beginning on Monday, Feb. 5.

Mickey D’s classic Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping. The companion McFlurry includes similar ingredients and an added bonus: blended with crushed Oreo cookies.

Along with the minty shakes, word on the street is McDonald’s has already begun bringing back another sweet treat: a famed pie that many fans have missed for quite some time. At some locations, the classic apple pie has been joined by the limited addition of the Strawberry & Crème Pie, though the company has yet to confirm it.

If you thought the good food news ended there, you’d be wrong. Yesterday, McDonald’s announced it would be giving customers a chance to win free hamburgers for an entire year, and no, you don’t have to buy anything to qualify–but you do have to stop the Hamburglar before he completes his hamburger-stealing heist.

All it takes to win is to keep your eyes peeled for the Hamburglar’s never-before-seen getaway car, the Burgercuda—a custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda decked out with signature black and white stripes on the interior and exterior of the car, along with his logo on the headrests and red detailing throughout—on his cross-country burger heist road trip.

Golden Arches fans can also enter for a chance to win simply by visiting SpotHamburglar.com.

