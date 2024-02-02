52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

McDonald’s confirms return of Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

By Marisa Losciale AMG Parade
February 2, 2024 - 9:52 am
 
McDonald’s confirms return of Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (Courtesy McDonald's ...
McDonald’s confirms return of Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (Courtesy McDonald's via AMG Parade)

McDonald’s just confirmed its fan-favorite Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are returning to menus soon.

The beloved burger joint announced that the mint green drinks would once again become available for a limited time later this month.

On Friday, Feb. 2, a statement made via McDonald’s Menu Spotter revealed that the long-awaited return of the frozen treats would come in just a few days, beginning on Monday, Feb. 5.

Mickey D’s classic Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping. The companion McFlurry includes similar ingredients and an added bonus: blended with crushed Oreo cookies.

Along with the minty shakes, word on the street is McDonald’s has already begun bringing back another sweet treat: a famed pie that many fans have missed for quite some time. At some locations, the classic apple pie has been joined by the limited addition of the Strawberry & Crème Pie, though the company has yet to confirm it.

If you thought the good food news ended there, you’d be wrong. Yesterday, McDonald’s announced it would be giving customers a chance to win free hamburgers for an entire year, and no, you don’t have to buy anything to qualify–but you do have to stop the Hamburglar before he completes his hamburger-stealing heist.

All it takes to win is to keep your eyes peeled for the Hamburglar’s never-before-seen getaway car, the Burgercuda—a custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda decked out with signature black and white stripes on the interior and exterior of the car, along with his logo on the headrests and red detailing throughout—on his cross-country burger heist road trip.

Golden Arches fans can also enter for a chance to win simply by visiting SpotHamburglar.com.

Next: McDonald’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item With a Twist

MOST READ
1
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
What’s happening at the Fontainebleau?
2
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
Top Allegiant Stadium brass to resign after Super Bowl
3
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
Doritos is first Super Bowl sponsor to wrap a Vegas building. What’s next?
4
$7K-a-month rental homes hit market in south Las Vegas
$7K-a-month rental homes hit market in south Las Vegas
5
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Super Bowl events galore, Ethel M’s “Lights of Love” and comedian Howie Mandel top the lineup for the week of Feb. 2-8.

More stories
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game
Can mindfulness meditation really reduce stress?
Can mindfulness meditation really reduce stress?
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in northeast valley
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in northeast valley
Addressing barriers between Black men, mental health help
Addressing barriers between Black men, mental health help
Party pizzeria opens in prime Strip people-watching spot
Party pizzeria opens in prime Strip people-watching spot
5 fundraising takeaways as Nevada candidates gear up for 2024 races
5 fundraising takeaways as Nevada candidates gear up for 2024 races