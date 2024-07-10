108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

McDonald’s launches new McFlurry flavor nationwide

A McDonald's restaurant is seen, Feb. 14, 2018, in Ridgeland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, ...
A McDonald's restaurant is seen, Feb. 14, 2018, in Ridgeland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
More Stories
Fabio Trabocchi, a Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur, is ope ...
Michelin-starred chef opening seafood spot on Las Vegas Strip
Chicken biryani from Rutba Indian Kitchen, ranked among the top 25 Indian restaurants in the U. ...
Vegas restaurant named among Yelp’s top 25 Indian spots in US
Foxtail Coffee Co. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Despite online chatter, coffee shop replacing Summerlin Starbucks still on track
New off-Strip restaurant aims to fill late-night ‘void’
Michelle Stein AMG-Parade
July 10, 2024 - 9:42 am
 

McDonald’s will soon roll out a new limited-time McFlurry flavor to help customers stay cool for the summer.

Starting on July 10, the fast-food chain will offer its Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry nationwide. The frozen concoction features vanilla soft serve ice cream with Kit Kat pieces and “strawberry banana crunchy bits” mixed in.

In a teaser for the sweet treat shared by Snackolator via Instagram, fans reacted to the new offering. One wrote, “Strawberry Banana, and Kit Kat sounds great!������,” while another declared, “I can’t wait!!! ❤️❤️❤️����.”

Someone else who already found the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry at a McDonald’s restaurant near them shared, “Already had it today and it is so delicious ��.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Another fan exclaimed, “FOR ONCE WE GET SOMETHING UNIQUE AND GOOD PRAISE THE LORD,” referencing the tendency for McDonald’s to release more interesting flavors internationally.

Meanwhile, someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, “Thought it was another outside of US mcflurry at first..�� but lets goooo!”

Still other Instagram users took the opportunity to joke about McDonald’s ice cream machines always being down. One commented, “I hope the ice cream machine works,” while another echoed, “All of sudden all their ice cream machines stop working.”

The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry comes on the heels of the Grandma McFlurry released in May. It featured “delicious syrup” and crunchy candy pieces (“like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!”) with vanilla soft serve, per a news release.

What do you think of McDonald’s new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry?

Next: Taco Bell Fans ‘Cannot Wait to Try’ New Summer Menu Item That Sold Out After 3 Days of Testing

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Bertoletti, center, competes in the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July ho ...
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest winner announced
By Susan Haigh and Cedar Attanasio Associated Press

Patrick Bertoletti gobbled down 58 hot dogs to win the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, taking advantage of Joey Chestnut’s absence.

Lady Gaga's "Jazz & Piano" will have run for 48 performances when the show closes ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Lady Gaga, Theo Von and Team USA’s men’s basketball team with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
McDonald’s is ending its test run of AI-powered drive-thrus with IBM
recommend 2
Chick-fil-A location faces outrage over its summer camp for kids
recommend 3
Olive Garden refuses to make its pasta cheaper, shunning restaurant price war
recommend 4
New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge
recommend 5
East Henderson center that sat empty for 15 years adds 5 new restaurants
recommend 6
Try these homemade popsicles for a healthier treat