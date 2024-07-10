McDonald’s launches new McFlurry flavor nationwide

McDonald’s fans are already reacting to the nationwide launch of a new flavor of the McFlurry frozen treat.

McDonald’s will soon roll out a new limited-time McFlurry flavor to help customers stay cool for the summer.

Starting on July 10, the fast-food chain will offer its Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry nationwide. The frozen concoction features vanilla soft serve ice cream with Kit Kat pieces and “strawberry banana crunchy bits” mixed in.

In a teaser for the sweet treat shared by Snackolator via Instagram, fans reacted to the new offering. One wrote, “Strawberry Banana, and Kit Kat sounds great!������,” while another declared, “I can’t wait!!! ❤️❤️❤️����.”

Someone else who already found the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry at a McDonald’s restaurant near them shared, “Already had it today and it is so delicious ��.”

Another fan exclaimed, “FOR ONCE WE GET SOMETHING UNIQUE AND GOOD PRAISE THE LORD,” referencing the tendency for McDonald’s to release more interesting flavors internationally.

Meanwhile, someone else echoed this sentiment, writing, “Thought it was another outside of US mcflurry at first..�� but lets goooo!”

Still other Instagram users took the opportunity to joke about McDonald’s ice cream machines always being down. One commented, “I hope the ice cream machine works,” while another echoed, “All of sudden all their ice cream machines stop working.”

The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry comes on the heels of the Grandma McFlurry released in May. It featured “delicious syrup” and crunchy candy pieces (“like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse!”) with vanilla soft serve, per a news release.

What do you think of McDonald’s new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry?

