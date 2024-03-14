Mexican cantina opening its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

The original opened in Mexico more than 130 years ago and claims to have invented the margarita.

Elote, tacos, ceviche and other dishes from Hussong's Mexican Cantina, which is opening a third Las Vegas Valley location, this time in Henderson, with a late spring 2024 debut planned. (Hussong's)

The exterior of the Hussong's Mexican Cantina planned to debut in late spring 2024 in Henderson. The new shop will be the third Hussong's in the Las Vegas Valley. (Hussong's)

Honey chipotle salmon from Hussong's Mexican Cantina, which is opening a third Las Vegas Valley location, this time in Henderson, with a late spring 2024 debut planned. (Hussong's)

Hussong’s Mexican Cantina, whose origins date back more than 130 years to Ensenada, Mexico, is opening its third restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley, this time in Henderson.

The restaurant, spanning 4,000 square feet at 3440 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 1, is the first local Hussong’s to be built from the ground up, owner Titan Brands Hospitality Group announced Wednesday. The opening is planned for late spring.

The new location pays homage to the first Hussong’s (founded 1892) with a long bar, custom millwork for the bar, and the re-creation of the brick fireplace that heated the Ensenada restaurant in the early 1900s.

Hussong’s also has locations in Boca Park and in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

The restaurant claims the margarita was invented by a bartender at the original in 1941 to honor Margarita Henkel, a regular. Some spirits experts have disputed this account, pointing to other Mexican bartenders creating the cocktail a few years earlier.

The Hussong’s menu encompasses soups and salads, appetizers such as elote or Baja-style ceviche, tacos (including vegetarian or barbacoa), combination plates, Hussong’s classics (including a chile relleno), plus breakfast and desserts. Visit hussongslasvegas.com.

