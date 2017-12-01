ad-fullscreen
Food

Naked City Pizza opening downtown in time for First Friday

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated November 30, 2017 - 5:58 pm

Naked City Pizza has pushed forward the opening of its downtown location in order to feed the masses at this week’s First Friday. The popular local chain, which specializes in Buffalo style pizza, is taking over the space at El Cortez that was previously Pizza Lotto.

There’s no word on exactly what time it will open on Friday, other than that it will be in time for the festival. It’s being billed as a “soft opening,” and the menu will consist of pizzas, sandwiches and salads only. A full menu, and an official grand opening date, are still in the works.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like