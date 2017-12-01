Naked City Pizza opening downtown in time for First Friday

Naked City Pizza has pushed forward the opening of its downtown location in order to feed the masses at this week’s First Friday. The popular local chain, which specializes in Buffalo style pizza, is taking over the space at El Cortez that was previously Pizza Lotto.

There’s no word on exactly what time it will open on Friday, other than that it will be in time for the festival. It’s being billed as a “soft opening,” and the menu will consist of pizzas, sandwiches and salads only. A full menu, and an official grand opening date, are still in the works.

