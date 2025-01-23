Netflix Bites restaurant reveals opening date on the Strip

The menu features dishes inspired by hit titles on the streaming giant, including “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “Money Heist.”

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in a scene from Season 3 of "Bridgerton." (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

In a highly anticipated mingling that is quintessentially Las Vegas — the entertainment capital of the world meets a streaming giant, Regency high tea meets devouring Demogorgon — Netflix and the MGM Grand have announced the opening day for Netflix Bites.

The restaurant residency that draws inspiration from hit Netflix titles will debut Feb. 20 on the casino floor at the Strip property, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Word of Netflix Bites emerged last fall.

The announcement previewed some of the menu items:

• “Bridgerton” Regency Tea, designed by Lady Whistledown, featuring a three-tiered curate with pastries, scones and finger sandwiches.

• Eleven’s Fried Feast, a nod to the main character from “Stranger Things,” with crisp chicken and waffle sliders served Hawkins- and Upside Down-style.

• La Casa del Sangria, a cocktail with gold-dusted mint leaves that arrives in a lockbox, with a puzzle challenge worthy of the “Money Heist” crew.

• A “Too Hot to Handle”-inspired bloody mary, a spicy cocktail paired with a potholder so guests can handle the heat.

Netflix Bites in Vegas follows the success of Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which was fully booked for more than six weeks during its 2023 run.

Netflix continues to open new in-person experiences such as The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience; Stranger Things: The Experience; Squid Game: The Experience, now open in New York, Madrid and Sydney; and Netflix House, coming to Dallas and Philadelphia this year.

