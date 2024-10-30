61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Netflix restaurant coming to Las Vegas Strip

From left, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown in a s ...
From left, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Netflix's "Stranger Things." (Netflix)
More Stories
A rendering of the new project shared with the Review-Journal, center, shows a luxe, pastel-the ...
Opening date nears for Lisa Vanderpump’s new Strip restaurant
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
New food and drink options for fall in Las Vegas
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwich purchased, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Phot ...
Testing rules out beef patties as source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2024 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated October 30, 2024 - 12:05 pm

Dearest Gentle Reader, consider the menu possibilities: “Monsters” ube pancakes. “Lincoln Lawyer” tagliarini. “Don’t Move” tomahawk steak. “Stranger Things” upside down cake. And “Bridgerton” large-format cocktails.

Netflix and the MGM Grand are joining to present Netflix Bites Vegas, a pop-up restaurant that draws inspiration from hit Netflix titles, the property announced Wednesday. The pop-up, set to debut in early 2025, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Netflix Bites Vegas follows the success of Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which was fully booked for more than six weeks during its 2023 run, the announcement said. Design details and menus will be shared in the coming months.

Netflix continues to open new in-person experiences such as The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience; Stranger Things: The Experience; Squid Game: The Experience, now open in New York and expanding to Madrid and Sydney this fall; and Netflix House, coming to Dallas and Philadelphia in 2025.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by Brittany Randall, Randall, left, and her daughter, Kamberlyn Bowler, ...
Teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) celebrates after catching a deep pass during the colleg ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

UNLV vs. Boise State, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Maxwell and Cypress Hill top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES