Netflix restaurant coming to Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant draws inspiration from hit Netflix titles and continues the launching of experiences by the streaming service.

Testing rules out beef patties as source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says

New food and drink options for fall in Las Vegas

Dearest Gentle Reader, consider the menu possibilities: “Monsters” ube pancakes. “Lincoln Lawyer” tagliarini. “Don’t Move” tomahawk steak. “Stranger Things” upside down cake. And “Bridgerton” large-format cocktails.

Netflix and the MGM Grand are joining to present Netflix Bites Vegas, a pop-up restaurant that draws inspiration from hit Netflix titles, the property announced Wednesday. The pop-up, set to debut in early 2025, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Netflix Bites Vegas follows the success of Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which was fully booked for more than six weeks during its 2023 run, the announcement said. Design details and menus will be shared in the coming months.

Netflix continues to open new in-person experiences such as The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience; Stranger Things: The Experience; Squid Game: The Experience, now open in New York and expanding to Madrid and Sydney this fall; and Netflix House, coming to Dallas and Philadelphia in 2025.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.