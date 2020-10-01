‘Nightmare’ Halloween pop-up bar to open in Las Vegas

The bar that transformed into the Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up last Christmas is turning into a spooky Halloween Bar this October.

Bark at the Moon cocktail at Nightmare on Spring Mountain. (Courtesy)

Nightmare on Spring Mountain. (Courtesy)

The bar that transformed into the Miracle on Spring Mountain pop-up last Christmas is turning into a spooky Halloween Bar this October.

Sand Dollar Lounge has announced a new pop-up activation inspired by Halloween: Nightmare on Spring Mountain.

Taking place from Oct. 12-31, Nightmare on Spring Mountain will transform the Las Vegas blues bar into a creepy, spooky, scary, celebration of All Hallows’ Eve.

Similar to how Miracle covered every square inch in tinsel, holly and string lights, Nightmare will see the entire bar and lounge bedecked with jack-o-lanterns, specters and all manner of Halloween decor.

The bar will offer a limited number of themed cocktails and Oktoberfest beers, coronavirus-safe ambient entertainment and perhaps some scary surprises from the kitchen.

Costumes are encouraged, especially on four themed nights during the pop-up run. During these nights all who come in the appropriate costume will receive a free welcome shot:

— Oct. 18, Superhero night

— Oct. 20, Evil clown night

— Oct. 25, Intergalactic night

— Oct. 27, Slutty anything night

“People are looking for reasons to celebrate and loosen up a little,” co-owner Anthony Jamison says. “So, why not get the party started and dress up a little? Goths, we are here for you.”

Pending changes in state regulations, seating will be by reservation. Walk-in customers will be seated per availability with priority given to those in costume on all nights. All safety and hygiene protocols will remain in place and will be rigorously enforced, including face masks when not consuming food or drink.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.