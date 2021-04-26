Off to the races: Derby Day specials in Las Vegas

Food and drink, giant TVs and Derby hat contests offer ways to celebrate the run for the roses.

It’s known as the most exciting two minutes in sports, but Las Vegas celebrates the Kentucky Derby for a lot longer than that. So whether Derby Day (or Derby weekend) means gambling, sipping bourbon cocktails or digging into a slice of chocolate walnut pie, here are some places to celebrate before, during and after those 3-year-olds run for the roses on May 1.

Honey Salt

Buttermilk biscuits with bacon and cheddar ($7), cornmeal fried green tomatoes ($10), an open-faced Kentucky hot brown sandwich ($17) and a slice of chocolate, walnut and bourbon Derby pie ($9) are all on Honey Salt’s special Derby Day brunch menu, available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s also a contest for best Derby hat, with a $50 gift certificate for the winner, and a pair of juleps: classic ($16) and ginger-peach ($15).

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-445-6100, honeysalt.com

The Book at The Linq Hotel

With sportsbooks certain to be packed throughout the valley, reservations are recommended anywhere that offers them. To do it up in style, The Book at The Linq Hotel’s private “fan caves” come with their own 98-inch guest-controlled televisions, Xboxes, virtual reality headsets, individual audio zones, and bottle or drink service. Parties of six can rent them for the entire day for $550 plus a $200 food and beverage minimum.

The Linq, 800-634-6441, thebook.uvtix.com

Rosina Cocktail Lounge

While this posh Palazzo lounge doesn’t open until well after post time, Derby Night is still a great excuse to sample its “secret” Julep Menu — a longtime favorite of those in the know. Going well beyond your classic julep, it includes the Prescription Julep (rye, cognac, fresh mint, sugar, crushed ice, Jamaican rum mist), Don’t Mind If I Do (apple brandy, bourbon, fresh mint, cane syrup, Jamaican rum mist), Colonial Julep (pineapple rum, rye, absinthe, fresh mint, cane syrup), Early to Rise (aged rum, coffee liqueur, fresh mint, coffee beans) and Banco de Mexico (mezcal, añejo tequila, créme de cacao, fresh mint, rose water mist).

Palazzo, 702-607-1945, opens at 8 p.m. Saturday, venetian.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

This Miami import, known year-round for its Southern cuisine and bourbon collection, will offer a special Derby menu Friday through Sunday, with takeout orders available for pickup on race day if they are placed online by Thursday. It includes country ham biscuits ($15), Churchill Downs dip ($9), a heritage BBQ pork sandwich ($15), Derby pie ($13) and takeout-only Derby box of sliders, fried green tomatoes, grits, deviled eggs and smoked & spiced pecans and more ($145). Those who wear a Derby hat to dine in will score a free mimosa all weekend.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

Rampart Casino

Following a complimentary horse racing betting seminar at 6 p.m. Friday in the Cascade Lounge, Derby weekend at the Rampart Casino will get into full swing Saturday. The guest who shows up at Marketplace Buffet next to the race and sports book with the most impressive Derby hat between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday will win $250 in free slot play, and everyone who places a $20 bet on the race will be entered to win a $150 gift certificate to Hawthorn Grill. Additionally, mint juleps will be just $2 all day at all casino bars.

221 N. Rampart Blvd., 702-507-5900, theresortatsummerlin.com

