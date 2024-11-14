One of Las Vegas Strip’s cheapest restaurants closes after 20 years

The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Ocean One Bar and Grille in the Miracle Mile Shops has closed. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ocean One Bar and Grille in the Miracle Mile Shops, famed as one of the cheapest restaurants on the Strip — three cocktails for $12 says it all — has closed, according to an announcement from Ocean One management taped inside the restaurant.

“Thank you for allowing us to serve you for the last twenty years. With your support, we will continue serving the Las Vegas community as we search for a new location. Lease has expired,” the announcement reads.

This permanent shuttering follows the abrupt closing of Ocean One on Sept. 19, and its resumption of service on Sept. 21, reportedly because the rent hadn’t been paid.

Along with its $4 cocktails, Ocean One was perhaps most famous for its lunches priced at $5.99 for all but the past two months of its long run. Less than $6 brought dishes that ranged from a Mediterranean wrap to a mahi mahi sandwich, from chicken penne to grilled Atlantic salmon, from shredded beef tacos to marinated flank steak.

With Las Vegas restaurant prices higher than ever, especially on the Strip, Ocean One offered a truly affordable dining option.

