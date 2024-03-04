Popular downtown barbecue spot expands to food hall in southwest

The James Beard-nominated chef-owner is bringing the brisket, baked beans and banana pudding.

Brisket and baked beans from the SoulBelly BBQ menu at The Sundry food hall in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

Chef Bruce Kalman of SoulBelly BBQ in downtown Las Vegas and at The Sundry food hall in the UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. (The Sundry)

It’s smoke in the southwest as SoulBelly BBQ, the downtown Las Vegas mainstay, debuts Tuesday in The Sundry food hall at the UnCommons development. UnCommons and the new Durango resort across the street anchor southwest Vegas as a new food and drink destination.

SoulBelly, which James Beard-nominated chef Bruce Kalman opened downtown in 2021, was slated to expand to The Sundry in June 2023 when the food hall opened. The smoker took much longer than expected to get up and running, hence Tuesday’s launch.

Anyone who orders from SoulBelly on Tuesday through Saturday will be entered to win a March Madness barbecue party at The Sundry for up to 10 people.

Meats, sides, dessert

The menu is built around items from the pit: Texas brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey breast, hatch chili and cheddar hot links, and smoked portobello mushrooms. Sides encompass Texas ranch baked beans with pintos and black-eyed peas, creamy coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, and cornbread with honey butter.

A combo plate? One meat, one side. For dessert, there’s banana pudding with Nilla wafers, pralines and bourbon cream.

Beyond QR codes

The new SoulBelly comes amid other changes at The Sundry.

Four Corners Pizza recently opened, with Detroit-style pizza. Many guests asked for sushi and tacos on the food hall menu, so items from Mizunara and B.S. Taqueria, which are independent restaurants at The Sundry, were added. Printed menus and servers taking orders have now joined QR codes as ordering options. Visit thesundrylv.com.

