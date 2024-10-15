Popular Summerlin-area restaurant adding 2nd valley location

Vegas waited years for this Hawaiian restaurant. Now, location No. 2 is on the way

A build-your-own main course — steak, gluten-free mac and cheese, roasted broccoli — from Flower Child, which is opening a location in Henderson on Nov. 12, 2024. (Flower Child)

A butternut and delicata squash side, new for fall 2024, from Flower Child, which is opening a location in Henderson on Nov. 12, 2024. (Flower Child)

The entrance to the new Flower Child in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A yuzua Brussels sprouts side, new for fall 2024, from Flower Child, which is opening a location in Henderson on Nov. 12, 2024. (Flower Child)

The exterior mural on the new Flower Child in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A roasted beet and organic apple salad, new for fall 2024, from Flower Child, which is opening a location in Henderson on Nov. 12, 2024. (Flower Child)

Flower Child, the Summerlin-area restaurant where healthy eating meets balmy garden vibe, is opening a second location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time on Nov. 12 in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. North Italia, Flower Child’s Italian sibling from the same center near Summerlin, opens next door on Nov. 13.

“The inspiration for Flower Child is a potting shed — that’s how Sam Fox pictured it,” said David Luz, divisional vice president of operations for Flower Child, referring to the famed restaurateur who created both concepts, now owned by Cheesecake Factory.

A mural of a lemon tree blooms across one side of the Henderson building, mottoes like “peace is always beautiful” set among the branches. Above, the restaurant sign: Flower Child: Healthy Food for a Happy World.

Unlike its first valley spot, where Flower Child had to fit into an existing space, the Henderson location is built from the ground up, with the mural, a vibrant yellow-and-green entrance, a green-and-white striped awning, and a stylishly corrugated pediment all inviting attention.

“It has four different sides you can view it from,” Luz said of the location at 2215 Village View Drive, along the northern perimeter of The District, where an inclined grade places the restaurant in an elevated position. “Plenty of people who don’t know Flower Child, it will catch their eye. If they don’t know us, people will be saying, ‘What is that?’ ”

New for fall

The new Flower Child encompasses about 4,000 square feet, seats about 140 and sports a roomy terrace. The menu will be the same as the other stores, Luz said.

Flower Child is known for its seasonally changing menu, and in Henderson, customers will find the new fall dishes that are debuting this week across the restaurant group.

A roasted beet and organic apple salad is boosted by grains, candied walnuts, spinach, frisée, a flurry of goat cheese and pops of pomegranate. A new side mingles butternut squash, scalloped rounds of delicata squash, maple glaze, crushed pecan and red onion.

Another side, popular yuzu Brussels sprouts with golden miso and Thai basil, makes a return appearance this fall. “Everybody is always excited when our Brussels sprouts come back,” Luz said.

Flower Child mainstays will also be offered, such as build-your-own entrées featuring a protein and two sides (say, sliced steak, gluten-free mac and cheese, roasted broccoli), and a Mother Earth Bowl layering ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado and cucumbers.

The right demographic

When the new restaurant launches in Henderson, it will be Flower Child No. 36.

“We’ve had our sights on Henderson for so long. We’re a growth company, and we’re always looking for the next great location. Henderson has a great demographic,” Luz said. “We’re just excited to open in Henderson. We love the fact we are right next door to North Italia.”

Love. Peace. Roasted beets. And pappardelle.

