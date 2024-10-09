3 new restaurants opening in Henderson

One of the spots, famous for its heaps of wings, is expanding after 40 years.

The exterior of the new North Italia in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. The restaurant is set to debut on Nov. 13, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae.

North Italia, the buzzy modern Italian restaurant near Summerlin, is expanding in the Las Vegas Valley with a second location set to debut on Nov. 13 in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. North Italia, while part of a 40-restaurant chain, also manages to feel like a neighborhood spot.

The new North encompasses almost 10,000 square feet, seats more than 300, and includes an indoor-outdoor bar and covered terrace. An exterior mural depicts a caped desert biker — à la Evel Knievel — and minimalist views of Lake Mead.

Executive chef Will Lentz is opening with a seasonal menu that features lasagna bianca al forno with Grana Padano béchamel, pappardelle Bolognese with wild oregano, a hot honey and prosciutto pizza, braised short ribs with black truffle risotto and affinato aged balsamic, and pumpkin praline butter cake with toasted mallow and white chocolate crema.

Options for imbibing include a Julietta fashioned from Tito’s Vodka infused with ginger and vanilla and a Turino Old-Fashioned mixing WhistlePig Piggyback Rye, hazelnut, brown sugar and bitters.

North Italia will offer lunch, happy hour, dinner, weekend brunch and takeout. Visit northitalia.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Parlour, from chef-owner Antonio Nuñez, is opening its third location, this time in Henderson in the West Horizon Ridge Parkway space previously occupied by The Kitchen, which closed in May after almost a decade.

The newest Parlour, planned to debut on Oct. 22, joins the downtown original on East Carson Avenue, which bills itself as a “boujie” fast-casual spot, and The Parlour Limited, a grab-and-go coffee and sandwich place on East Flamingo Road.

The new restaurant incorporates 3,200 square feet of indoor-outdoor space, with canopied outdoor cabanas, counter seating and grab-and-go service. Among the menu highlights are a monkey bread loaf topped with crunchy streusel, tiramisù pancakes with vanilla mascarpone, king crab eggs Benedict and a breakfast Wellington with foie gras and filet mignon en croûte.

The Parlour also features a full bar, craft cocktails, boozy caffeinated drinks and bottomless beverages. The restaurant is at 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100. Visit parlourlv.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, a family-owned spot, has been sending out New York-style pizzas and heaps of Buffalo wings for 40 years on South Boulder Highway in Henderson. Now, the slices and sticky fingers have headed west with the recent opening of Johnny Mac’s Water Street Tavern in the rapidly renewing Water Street district of Henderson.

The tavern is at 117 S. Water St. Visit johnnymacswings.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.