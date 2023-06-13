72°F
Food

Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Jessie Rae’s BBQ at 5611 S. Valley View Blvd., is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Jessie Rae’s BBQ at 5611 S. Valley View Blvd., is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A popular Las Vegas barbecue restaurant was “a total loss” after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials and a tweet from the business.

Clark County firefighters were at Jessie Rae’s BBQ, 5611 S. Valley View Blvd., for more than three hours after a fire was reported in the building. According to Pulse Point, a fire dispatch app, the fire was reported at 12:30 a.m.

A statement on Twitter from the restaurant’s account said an electrical fire left the building “a total loss.”

No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to the Tweet.

“We will figure out what’s going on,” the post read. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The restaurant’s Henderson location, at 308 N. Boulder Highway, is expected to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas in June
Homegrown rockers Otherwise, the Vegas Fringe Festival and celebrations of National Bourbon Day and Lobster Day highlight this week's lineup.

