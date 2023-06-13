Popular valley barbecue spot ‘total loss’ in fire, owner says

A popular Las Vegas barbecue restaurant was “a total loss” after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials and a tweet from the business.

Jessie Rae’s BBQ at 5611 S. Valley View Blvd., is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Clark County firefighters were at Jessie Rae’s BBQ, 5611 S. Valley View Blvd., for more than three hours after a fire was reported in the building. According to Pulse Point, a fire dispatch app, the fire was reported at 12:30 a.m.

A statement on Twitter from the restaurant’s account said an electrical fire left the building “a total loss.”

Hey all last night my Valley view location had an electrical fire, and it's a total loss. No one was in the building. We will figure out what's going on. Sorry for the inconvenience. Henderson is still going strong. pic.twitter.com/YCNZYDcgy8 — Jessie Rae's BBQ (@JessieRaesBBQ) June 13, 2023

No one was inside at the time of the fire, according to the Tweet.

“We will figure out what’s going on,” the post read. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The restaurant’s Henderson location, at 308 N. Boulder Highway, is expected to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

