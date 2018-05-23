Readers find halva in Las Vegas

For Sara Shulman Fraga, who’s looking for halvah that can be bought from a wheel and is not pre-wrapped, fellow Taste of the Town readers have three suggestions. Deanna Campbell said both plain marbled and marbled with almonds are sold that way at Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd. Sharon Reynolds said wrapped pieces are sold near the register at the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. And Ann Brown said it’s usually available at Bagelmania Bagel Factory and Delicatessen at 855 E. Twain Ave., although she said they were out lately; she recommends calling before going.

Halva. Thinkstock

For Sara Shulman Fraga, who’s looking for halvah that can be bought from a wheel and is not pre-wrapped, fellow Taste of the Town readers have three suggestions. Deanna Campbell said both plain marbled and marbled with almonds are sold that way at Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd. Sharon Reynolds said wrapped pieces are sold near the register at the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive. And Ann Brown said it’s usually available at Bagelmania Bagel Factory and Delicatessen at 855 E. Twain Ave., although she said they were out lately; she recommends calling before going.

For Joe Michael, who’s looking for fresh or frozen veal patties, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, Jim Guynup said the most consistent local source for veal is Village Meat & Wine at 5025 S. Eastern Ave.

And for Phil Pfeifer, who’s looking for restaurants that serve whole-wheat pizza, preferably in the northern or western parts of the valley, Robert Smith said it’s still available at Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill. Sammy’s has three locations in Las Vegas and Sammy’s Restaurant + Bar at 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Tom Vanderleest is looking for XLNT brick chili.

David Levesque is looking for a local source for Brigham’s Frozen Pudding Ice Cream.

John Thomas is looking for Daisy all-beef skinless hot dogs, and Daisy minced or shaved ham.

Virginia Brasch is looking for kluski, which are Polish dumplings/noodles.

And Deborah Sizemore is looking for Bob Evans pork sausage in a one-pound roll. Albertsons was carrying it for a while, but seems to have stopped.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.