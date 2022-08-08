Restaurant geared toward healthy eating expands to Las Vegas

With excess often the Las Vegas default, many of us could use a healthy reset or tuneup, if for no other reason than to get ahead of the holidays. Clean Eatz is here.

A Clean Eatz burger with turkey bacon from Clean Eatz. (Clean Eatz)

A watch your waist wrap with chicken and spinach from Clean Eatz. (Clean Eatz)

Don and Evonne Varady, founders of Clean Eatz. (Clean Eatz)

Clean Eatz, a restaurant franchise that promotes healthy living and eating, is here with the quinoa bowls, the turkey bacon burgers and the salmon wraps. The company offers meals containing a beneficial balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates, with dine-in service, grab-and-go items, a market, catering and weekly online meal plan delivery.

In a statement, the company said it identified Vegas as a top market for 2022 expansion because of growing consumer desire for healthy foods and because of “the rapid growth of the wellness community within the Vegas community in recent years.” The statement did not provide locations or a more specific timeline for expansion.

Don and Evonne Varady, husband and wife, founded Clean Eatz in 2011. The couple, Evonne Varady said, was “committed to finding the right franchise partners who are passionate about the Clean Eatz lifestyle and want to become an integral part in helping members of the community to lead their best lives and be their best selves.”

The menu is partitioned into 10 categories and ranges from snacks (Buffalo cauliflower) and salads (Southwest chicken) to wraps (goat cheese, spinach, tomato) and flatbreads (Philly shredded beef) to kids dishes (boneless wings) and flavored smoothies with protein powder.

Clean Eatz has more than 81 franchise locations, mainly in the Southeast.

