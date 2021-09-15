Restaurant owner makes dream come true with cheesy, crispy pizza cone

Twisted Sourdough Pizza owner Ted Sumi says the idea of a pizza cone came to him in a dream.

“I kind of woke up in a cold sweat one night. It just came to me,” says Sumi. “I used to be in the ice cream business. So I was always experimenting with the cones and whatnot and just put it together.”

Sumi owns Twisted Sourdough Pizza (9500 South Eastern Avenue) in Henderson, a new pizza restaurant that specializes in the handheld pizza cones.

He uses a sourdough starter that has been in his family for 50 years to make pizzas with light and crispy crusts.

A specialized machine transforms dough rounds into perfectly-shaped cones, ready for holding sauce, cheese, meats and vegetables.

“So it being sourdough, it naturally rises,” says Sumi about his crust. “So when you eat it, it’s very airy.”

Popular pizza cones include the Spicy Latina Cone with cheese, lime, cilantro, seasoned beef and habanero sauce, the Vegan Pepperoni with plant-based pepperoni and cheese, and the cheesy Mozzarella Drip Cone.

