STK in Cosmopolitan Las Vegas puts new spin on PopTarts

STK

Love ’em or hate ’em, there’s no arguing that Pop Tarts have become an American institution since they were created in 1964. And while they come in about two dozen flavors, none of those have the panache of the ones served at STK in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where executive chef Stephen Hopcraft has given them his own spin. STK’s version is a flaky puff pastry filled with house-made preserves of fresh grapes, Champagne vinegar, sugar and spices — paired with 3.5 ounces of foie gras and drizzled with vanilla Grand Marnier icing. They’re $28.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella