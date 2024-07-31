104°F
Food

Super cheap shrimp cocktails are back in Las Vegas, but only for a month

Boulder Station is celebrating its 30th anniversary in August 2024 with food and drink deals an ...
Boulder Station is celebrating its 30th anniversary in August 2024 with food and drink deals and other promotions. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 1:57 pm
 

A bit of Old Vegas is back. It’s orange and white, it has a tail and it likes cocktail sauce.

During August, Boulder Station is celebrating its 30th anniversary with $1.99 shrimp cocktails at Game On restaurant and sports bar. Cheap shrimp cocktails were long associated with Vegas, and although that’s no longer the case, the dish is a mainstay of the city’s culinary history.

In 1959, the Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas began serving a shrimp cocktail for 50 cents, drawing crowds. Post-World War II advances in refrigeration and shipping made possible a steady supply of the ocean crustaceans in the desert.

Over the decades, the shrimp cocktail spread throughout the city, becoming a signature dish. Until the Vegas food revolution began in the late 1990s, 99-cent shrimp cocktails were as plentiful as buffets.

The Boulder Station promotion, while a buck more than 99 cents, is still a deal compared with today’s Vegas shrimp cocktails, which routinely fetch $12 or more. The property is also offering $1 frozen margaritas at all casino bars in August to mark its anniversary.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

