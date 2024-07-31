Super cheap shrimp cocktails are back in Las Vegas, but only for a month
The promotion is part of the 30th anniversary celebration at a major off-Strip casino.
A bit of Old Vegas is back. It’s orange and white, it has a tail and it likes cocktail sauce.
During August, Boulder Station is celebrating its 30th anniversary with $1.99 shrimp cocktails at Game On restaurant and sports bar. Cheap shrimp cocktails were long associated with Vegas, and although that’s no longer the case, the dish is a mainstay of the city’s culinary history.
In 1959, the Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas began serving a shrimp cocktail for 50 cents, drawing crowds. Post-World War II advances in refrigeration and shipping made possible a steady supply of the ocean crustaceans in the desert.
Over the decades, the shrimp cocktail spread throughout the city, becoming a signature dish. Until the Vegas food revolution began in the late 1990s, 99-cent shrimp cocktails were as plentiful as buffets.
The Boulder Station promotion, while a buck more than 99 cents, is still a deal compared with today’s Vegas shrimp cocktails, which routinely fetch $12 or more. The property is also offering $1 frozen margaritas at all casino bars in August to mark its anniversary.
