Take a look back at Las Vegas’ now-closed Crown & Anchor pub — PHOTOS
After serving customers for nearly 30 years, Crown & Anchor British Pub, a longtime staple in the Las Vegas Valley dining scene, closed its doors earlier this month.
After serving customers for nearly 30 years, Crown & Anchor British Pub, a longtime staple in the Las Vegas Valley dining scene, closed its doors earlier this month.
Describing itself as a “Las Vegas social institution and tradition for over 20 years,” Crown & Anchor’s website says it opened the location at 1350 E. Tropicana in 1995.
Prior to its closing on July 2, the pub, which was open 24 hours, seven days a week, was a popular spot for fans to gather to watch soccer games at all hours of the day.
From fish and chips to bangers and mash, Crown & Anchor was also a go-to spot for anyone longing for a taste of British food.
Fans of the Royal Family even gathered at the venue to watch as Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot across the pond.
And, according to Review-Journal entertainment columnist John Katsilometes, the pub is forever the “where” of The Killers’ epic rock anthem “Mr. Brightside.”
The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, according to Katsilometes, was a bellman at Gold Coast when he found his girlfriend cheating on him at Crown & Anchor. “The rest is history,” Katsilometes writes.
While Crown & Anchor announced that it will still show soccer games at its other location — “Little Crown & Anchor Pub” at 4755 Spring Mountain Road — the memories of the original spot will live on.
Take a look back at some photos from Crown & Anchor on Tropicana in the photo gallery above.