Take a look back at Las Vegas’ now-closed Crown & Anchor pub — PHOTOS

USA soccer fans including Luis Castillo, left, and Ricardo Fino, center, cheer after team USA s ...
USA soccer fans including Luis Castillo, left, and Ricardo Fino, center, cheer after team USA score a goal against England while watching World Cup 2010 coverage on television at the Crown & Anchor British Pub on Saturday, June 12, 2010, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant at 1350 East Tropicana Avenue is seen February 15, 19 ...
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant at 1350 East Tropicana Avenue is seen February 15, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aisha Arif, center left, and Laura Attwood, both of the United Kingdom, watch Kate Middleton ar ...
Aisha Arif, center left, and Laura Attwood, both of the United Kingdom, watch Kate Middleton arrive at the royal wedding at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas on Apr. 29, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allan Marks, 33, of England, left, "Scotty" Cameron, right, and Paul Marks, behind Ca ...
Allan Marks, 33, of England, left, "Scotty" Cameron, right, and Paul Marks, behind Cameron, watch soccer, while at the Crown and Anchor Pub, Tuesday afternoon, January 23, 2007. (Clint Karlsen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The allegedly "haunted" Crown & Anchor Pub in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. ...
The allegedly "haunted" Crown & Anchor Pub in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebecca Johnson carries an order out to late night dinners at the at Crown & Anchor British ...
Rebecca Johnson carries an order out to late night dinners at the at Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Pkwy. at 12:45 a.m. on early Thursday morning, April 3, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebecca Stevens, left, and Aneya Fernando take a self portrait while watching coverage of the r ...
Rebecca Stevens, left, and Aneya Fernando take a self portrait while watching coverage of the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas on Apr. 29, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pub patrons with Prince William and Kate Middleton masks watch the royal wedding of Prince Will ...
Pub patrons with Prince William and Kate Middleton masks watch the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas on Apr. 29, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alma Fulford, a longtime royal watcher, watches the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Mi ...
Alma Fulford, a longtime royal watcher, watches the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas on Apr. 29, 2011. Fulford said she watched both the wedding of Diana and Prince Charles and Diana's funeral. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wes Davis watches Manchester United play Swansea City on television at the Crown & Anchor p ...
Wes Davis watches Manchester United play Swansea City on television at the Crown & Anchor pub in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 17, 2013. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant at 1350 East Tropicana Avenue is seen February 15, 19 ...
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant at 1350 East Tropicana Avenue is seen February 15, 1999. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soccer fans react while watching televised coverage as Team USA misses a shot against Ghana dur ...
Soccer fans react while watching televised coverage as Team USA misses a shot against Ghana during extra time in their 2010 World Cup match at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas Saturday, June 26, 2010. Ghana went on to win, eliminating the U.S. from the tournament. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crown and Anchor Pub manager June Lemay, a British native, talks about adapting to American Liv ...
Crown and Anchor Pub manager June Lemay, a British native, talks about adapting to American Live while at the pub Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 23, 2007. (Clint Carlsen/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Part of the overflow crowd of soccer fans watch televised World Cup 2010 coverage of a match be ...
Part of the overflow crowd of soccer fans watch televised World Cup 2010 coverage of a match between team USA and England behind the Crown & Anchor British Pub on Saturday, June 12, 2010, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
British native Paul Marks, left, watches soccer while having a bite to eat with his friend &quo ...
British native Paul Marks, left, watches soccer while having a bite to eat with his friend "Scotty" Cameron, and his son Allan Marks at the Crown & Anchor Pub on Tropicana Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 23, 2007. (Clint Carlsen/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Clarita Kendall, left, and Leah Villalobos, both of Las Vegas, watch the royal wedding of Princ ...
Clarita Kendall, left, and Leah Villalobos, both of Las Vegas, watch the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas on Apr. 29, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A crowd is gathered around the bar at the Crown & Anchor British Pub during happy hour Mond ...
A crowd is gathered around the bar at the Crown & Anchor British Pub during happy hour Monday, Oct. 5, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerri Melgar, center, reacts while watching televised coverage at the Crown & Anchor Britis ...
Gerri Melgar, center, reacts while watching televised coverage at the Crown & Anchor British Pub in Las Vegas Saturday, June 26, 2010, as Team USA trails Ghana during extra time in their 2010 World Cup match. Ghana went on to win, eliminating the U.S. from the tournament. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans of British boxer Ricky Hatton, George Beard, center, is flanked by his sons Luke, left, an ...
Fans of British boxer Ricky Hatton, George Beard, center, is flanked by his sons Luke, left, and Sam Beard have a beer at the Crown & Anchor on E. Tropicana Avenue Monday, Dec. 3, 2007. Luke and George flew in from Brighton, England earlier in the day and were at the pub two hours after leaving McCarran International Airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Late night dinners are shown at the at Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Pkwy ...
Late night dinners are shown at the at Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Pkwy. at 12:30 a.m. on early Thursday morning, April 3, 2008, in Las Vegas. (Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bartender Lindsey Cruz pours a drink while sharing her experience with the supernatural earlier ...
Bartender Lindsey Cruz pours a drink while sharing her experience with the supernatural earlier in the morning while working, at Crown & Anchor Pub in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The game room on the top floor of Crown & Anchor Pub that allegedly has countless accounts ...
The game room on the top floor of Crown & Anchor Pub that allegedly has countless accounts of employees and costumers witnessing figures, hearing voices and seeing objects move, in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crown & Anchor Pub line cook Jacob Trujillo tells stories of the ghosts he knows he encount ...
Crown & Anchor Pub line cook Jacob Trujillo tells stories of the ghosts he knows he encountered while working in the kitchen on three different accounts, at Crown & Anchor Pub in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant 1350 East Tropicana Avenue just east of Maryland Parkway. ...
The Crown & Anchor Pub and Restaurant 1350 East Tropicana Avenue just east of Maryland Parkway. This was the Las Vegas Review-Journal's pick for "Best Undiscovered Restaurant" for the 18th annual "Best of Las Vegas".
Fan of British boxer Ricky Hatton, Jimmy Grundy from Manchester, England, hoists a beer at the ...
Fan of British boxer Ricky Hatton, Jimmy Grundy from Manchester, England, hoists a beer at the Crown & Anchor on E. Tropicana Avenue Monday, Dec. 3, 2007. Grundy flew into Las Vegas to attend the world welterwieght title fight between Hatton and Floyd Mayweather, which is scheduled for Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 9:55 am
 
Updated July 8, 2024 - 10:17 am

After serving customers for nearly 30 years, Crown & Anchor British Pub, a longtime staple in the Las Vegas Valley dining scene, closed its doors earlier this month.

Describing itself as a “Las Vegas social institution and tradition for over 20 years,” Crown & Anchor’s website says it opened the location at 1350 E. Tropicana in 1995.

Prior to its closing on July 2, the pub, which was open 24 hours, seven days a week, was a popular spot for fans to gather to watch soccer games at all hours of the day.

From fish and chips to bangers and mash, Crown & Anchor was also a go-to spot for anyone longing for a taste of British food.

Fans of the Royal Family even gathered at the venue to watch as Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot across the pond.

And, according to Review-Journal entertainment columnist John Katsilometes, the pub is forever the “where” of The Killers’ epic rock anthem “Mr. Brightside.”

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, according to Katsilometes, was a bellman at Gold Coast when he found his girlfriend cheating on him at Crown & Anchor. “The rest is history,” Katsilometes writes.

While Crown & Anchor announced that it will still show soccer games at its other location — “Little Crown & Anchor Pub” at 4755 Spring Mountain Road — the memories of the original spot will live on.

Take a look back at some photos from Crown & Anchor on Tropicana in the photo gallery above.

